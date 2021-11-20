The Google Play store on the web has undergone a major visual redesign





I have repeatedly stated that Google needs to redesign the old-fashioned design of the Play Store on the web and predicts how to drive the company to integrate Chrome Web Store themes and extensions with it. Did. From there, one day it was simply called the Google Store, and even played with the idea of ​​removing the Play brand and integrating it with the existing Google Store. This allows companies to put apps, games, extensions, Chrome themes, hardware, and almost everything in one place.

Well, at the time I wrote it, this all seemed distant, as Google had no intention of redesigning the Play Store, but what do you guess? They did! Coming from Android police via Korean users, lots of screenshots and even new store design GIFs have been leaked early or are now available as part of A / B testing. It’s possible that this is being rolled out globally, but little by little at a time.

Source: Android Police

Take a closer look at the image above. No, I haven’t seen the Google Play Store app for Android that is open on tablets or Chromebooks. That’s the real web app! The biggest changes in terms of the new design are the top navigation instead of the old left crazy navigation system, a clean and minimalist background (preparing for the apparently dark and bright replacement), and a large app image. And banners include rounded corners.

Other content in the sidebar, such as family library settings, usage options, playpoints, etc., has been moved to the profile image in the upper right as it appears and works on Android, so it’s totally consistent. increase. I’d like to stop for a moment and say I’m very excited to see such an important part of Google’s ecosystem receiving an almost one-to-one app design with its Android app counterpart. The web is really the future, and this further solidifies that fact!

Here, when you access the list of apps, you’ll see that page elements such as headers and text are carefully laid out, larger, and easier to access. The game list will automatically play the trailer in the hero header. You’ll see the install button on the left and the trailer button on the right. This is so smooth, don’t you think?

Scroll down and you’ll see that virtually all of the related apps, screenshots, reviews, and mobile apps are the same on the web here. Even the suggestion box in the search bar has rounded corners and everything feels very material design. I hope you will see the Material You updates as soon as this is published. I think this is true because Google search on the mobile web already showed this new theme as of last night (GIF search).

Some areas of the redesign are still under construction, according to Tarekomi, who sent all these shots to Android police. For example, he couldn’t access his app library and when he moved, the old design was displayed on some pages, but in most cases the new design was taken over.

AP says users using the Korean Play Store or the Taiwanese Play Store can now confirm the redesign, but most people are uncertain because it is likely a server-side update. You have to wait patiently for a long time. None of us could see the mod yet, it breaks my heart, because I’m very excited about this, but my guess is that some people do it. If you’re looking, this shouldn’t take long.

I would also like to add that I discovered last night that when launching the web app version of Google Play Books or Play Movies on Chrome OS Canary 98, the official Android app icon is displayed instead of the general Google logo. .. Up. When I woke up, I found that everything had changed completely. There was suspicion that these services on the web were working to reflect the excitement of the corresponding apps.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chromeunboxed.com/google-play-store-web-redesign-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos