Bangalore Tech Summit 2021 concludes with treble





The Karnataka Government’s annual flagship Bengaluru Tech Summit ended on Friday (November 19th).

The three-day program was attended by 26,863 representatives, and the GIA (Global Innovation Alliance) Summit was attended by 48 countries, 27 EU countries and 54 CWECCs. A total of 1253 delegations attended, with three ministerial-level delegations attending.

49,935 participants were enrolled in the top keynotes, conferences, awards and quiz competitions at BTS 2021.

The 24th edition of BTS also saw 340 Expo participants, and the GIA Expo booth consisted of representatives from Australia, Pennsylvania, the United Kingdom, the United States, Toronto-Canada, and NRW-Germany. rice field.

In this year’s edition, more than 210 start-ups from a variety of disciplines, including IT, Electronics, IoT, Healthcare, Medtech, Agritech, FinTech, Edutech and Mobility Sector, have exhibited their products.

Karnataka continues to lead the way in technology transformation globally. The theme of this year’s summit, Driving The Next, has fueled the success of the event from previous editions. Despite the pandemic challenges, BTS 2021 has accelerated the growth of technology and global business, successfully fueling the spirit of innovation and the need for disruptive technology solutions. The event facilitated international involvement and discussion between domestic FinTech, EdTech, Semiconductors, Biotechnology and other domains. It was a great privilege to be able to attend Benkaia Naidu, Vice President of India, who will start the summit this year. The presence and inspirational words of the Vice President encouraged us to offer only the best of the last three days. In addition, we are honored to have virtually the presence of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Development, entrepreneurship and livelihood, government. Of Karnataka.

BTS also hosted the US Tech Conclave for the first time. This included an Indian digital journey from an outsourcing hub to Innovation Central, as well as sessions on life sciences and biotechnology research and development.

I am excited to attend the Bangalore Tech Summit, a powerful platform for discussing technology ideas, perspectives and innovations that India brings to the world. Economic growth over the next decade will be defined by the speed of digital transformation. Technologies such as cloud, data, and AI are driving growth and opportunities for everyone and improving the lives of people around the world. The Government of Karnataka is at the forefront of this change and is proud to be able to partner in several ways to build a strong technology ecosystem in the state, said Anant Maheshwari, President of Microsoft India. Says.

The Government of Karnataka commended the founders of start-ups at the Bengaluru Impact Awards ceremony.Credit: Special arrangement

The Government of Karnataka also congratulated the founders of the Indian company, which recently made the unicorn emerge during the period 2020-21. The list includes Apna (Nirmit Parikh), Big Basket (Hari Menon), Black Buck (Chanakya Hridaya, Rajesh Yabaji, Ramasubramaniam B), Coinswitch (Ashish Singhal, Govind Soni, Vimal Sagar Tiwari), Digit Insurance (Kamesh Goyal). Was included. , Verse Innovation (Virendra Gupta), CRED (Kunal Shah), CureFit (Mukesh Bansal), Daily Hunt (Virendra Gupta and UmangBedi), Grow (Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Neeraj Singh, and Ishan Bansal), Meesho (Vidit Aatrey) Barnwal), ShareChat (Ankush Sachdeva, Bhanu Singh, Farid Ahsan), MPL: Mobile Premier League (Sai ​​Srinivas Kiran G, Shubh Malhotra, Shubham Malhotra), Zeta (Bhavin Turakhia, Ramki Gaddipati), Phonepe (Burzin RahulChari) Razorpay (Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar), Udaan (Sujeet Kumar), Unacademy (Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh, Roman Saini and Sachin Gupta), Zetwork (Amrit Acharya, Srinath Ramakkrushnan, Vishal Sharma), Vendantu (An) Krish na), Licious (Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta), Teklon (Jayvijayan and Guru Sankararaman), Postman (Abhinav Asthana, Abhijit Kane, Ankit Sobti), Glance InMobi (Naveen Tewari), Zerodha (Nithin Kamath, Nikhil Kamath).

Bangalore, which makes up 37% of the population between the ages of 15 and 35, is touted as the world’s youngest start-up ecosystem. We have witnessed the launch of more than 11,000 start-ups and are collecting $ 28 billion worth of venture capital inflows.

The 25th edition of the Bangalore Tech Summit is scheduled for November 16-18, 2022.

