



By contaminating diesel, Yarra Birkeland now eliminates the need to travel about 40,000 trucks a year.

Zero Emissions and Soon Zero Crew: The world’s first fully electric autonomous cargo ship was announced in Norway. This is a small but promising step towards reducing the climate footprint of the maritime industry.

By transporting up to 120 containers of fertilizer to the port of Brevic, 12 kilometers (about 8 miles) from the factory in the southeastern town of Porsgrun, the very late Yarra Birkeland, which was unveiled to the media on Friday, eliminated the need. Increasingly about 40,000 truck trips a year, now fueled by diesel pollution.

“Of course, there were difficulties and setbacks,” said Svain Torre Holsezer, CEO of Norwegian fertilizer giant Yarra.

“But standing here in front of this ship today and seeing that we were able to do that feels even more rewarding,” he said. Departed for the event.

The 80 meter, 3,200 deadweight tonnage ship will soon begin two years of work testing. In the meantime, it will be tweaked to learn to maneuver on its own.

The maneuver could disappear altogether in “3, 4 or 5 years” if the ship travels 7.5 nautical miles on its own with the help of sensors, Holcezer said.

“A significant number of incidents happening on ships are due to human error, such as fatigue,” said project manager Jostein Braten from a potentially destined bridge.

“Autonomous driving can enable safe travel,” he said.

Yarra Birkeland may cover a short distance, but it faces many obstacles.

Before docking to one of Norway’s busiest ports, you need to navigate narrow fjords and under two bridges while managing the flow and heavy traffic from merchant ships, pleasure crafts and kayaks.

The next few months will be the study period.

“First we need to detect that something is there. We need to understand that it’s a kayak and then decide what to do with it,” Braaten said.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Girlstore will visit Birkeland’s power array, which is equivalent to 100 Tesla.

“Currently, large ships aren’t doing much with kayaking. They can’t do much. They can warn, but they can’t leave,” or reverse to avoid an incident. ..

Autonomous navigation requires a new set of regulations that do not yet exist.

“100 Tesla”

On board Yara Birkeland, the traditional machine room has been replaced by eight battery compartments, giving the ship a capacity of 6.8 MWh supplied by renewable hydropower.

“This is equivalent to 100 Tesla,” says Braaten.

The maritime sector, which accounts for almost 3% of all anthropogenic emissions, aims to reduce emissions by 40% by 2030 and 50% by 2050.

Nevertheless, this sector has increased in recent years.

Combined with international and domestic shipping and fishing, the industry emitted more than 1 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases in 2018, according to the latest figures from the International Maritime Organization. This is an increase from 962 million tonnes in 2012.

Yarra Birkeland’s contribution to global climate change is, by itself, just one drop in the ocean, with redundant trucks emitting 678 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

And experts don’t expect electric vessels to soon become a universal solution in the industry.

“Electricity has a” niche “use, especially for ferries. Ferries are often short and stable routes, probably for coastal and river transport. However, it is not very suitable for long sea crossings, “said Camille Egrov, a maritime transport expert. Boston Consulting Group.

“(Ship) not only needs to be long-range and autonomous, but the ports also need to be equipped with battery chargers, so there are technical and infrastructure challenges that need to be adjusted,” she said. Said.

Paradoxically, dozens of electric ferries have already crossed the fjords of Norway’s leading oil and gas producers, who are also leaders in electric transport marine liners, but have to rely on other technologies such as LNG, electronic methanol and hydrogen. Must be.

