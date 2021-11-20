China’s and U.S. technology crackdowns prepare for TechCrunch, the next stage of competition





Scott Bade is a special series editor and regular contributor to diplomacy on the TechCrunch Global Affairs Project. He is a former speechwriter for Mike Bloomberg and co-author of “More Human: Designing a World Where People Come First.” Other posts by this contributor Introducing the TechCrunch Global Affairs Project Is Washington preparing for a geopolitical “tech race”?

The TechCrunch Global Affairs Project is investigating the increasingly intertwined relationships between the technology sector and global politics.

This is the first of two articles comparing the impact of US and Chinese technology crackdowns. This work by special series editor Scott Bade considers the geopolitical consequences of each country’s approach. Tomorrow, Nathan Picarsic and Emily de La Bruyre will explore how Chinese technology is being driven by domestic politics.

It’s not a good time to be a tech giant. In China, high-flying tech companies were once one of the few companies that could operate relatively independently. Technology leaders such as Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Didis’s Liu Qing have become Davos’ flagship and global symbols of innovation in China. more than this.

After Ma gave a speech criticizing Chinese regulators last year, his company records that the IPO was suspended and virtually disappeared for several months. Since then, Tencent has been fined numerous for antitrust violations. Since last year, the two companies have lost about 20% of their respective value, totaling more than $ 300 billion. Meanwhile, Didis’s share price fell 40% after being ordered from the country’s app store. Recently, Chinese regulators have imposed new restrictions on edtech and games, banning cryptocurrencies altogether.

American tech tycoons may have freedom, but they and their business are also under government scrutiny. Leaders of antitrust law, such as Lina Khan, Tim Wu, and Jonathan Kanter, all hold senior positions in the Biden administration. Meanwhile, Congress is considering new legislation that regulates technology on issues ranging from privacy to age limits.

In both Beijing and Washington (not to mention Brussels, which has fought tech giants for years), the consensus is becoming more and more clear: Big Tech has become so powerful and unexplainable. As a politician who transcends the division of global idealism, the government now believes that it must exercise some control in the name of public goods. Political risks are higher than ever for founders, executives and investors.

However, while the crackdowns on both sides appear to be similar on the surface, the impact of antitrust laws in both countries can no longer be different. In China, antitrust enforcement is being exercised as the sharp end of the ruling Communist Party stick. However, the goals of the US antitrust movement are not uniform.

Yes, China is taking decisive action in the early days of the United States. However, the Chinese government wants to limit data privacy and children’s spending time, which is a fig leaf to full political and economic control, which is the real agenda. In a country without virtually independent civil society, the tech sector was one of the few places where power emerged outside the ruling Communist Party. Xi Jinping’s more oppressive regime does not accept such an independent source of power (see Hong Kong). The message is clear: draw the line of the party or face the power of the Chinese state.

Even better, it projects the power of China. China has long sought to manage next-generation technologies and set standards for many key industries and sectors, from 5G and AI to renewable energy and advanced manufacturing, as part of the China Standards 2035 project. We are actively working for this. An important part of this strategy was to quietly control international standards-setting bodies, but Beijing recognizes that controlling the companies that develop these technologies is just as important. Huawei, Xiaomi and TikTok may not actively spy on Western people, as many Western politicians fear, but the more their use spreads, the more Chinese standards become the global default. Will be.

Therefore, contrast the fate of Jack Ma with the fate of the founding family of Huawei, the 5G leader in China. Ma may be a member of the Communist Party, but Huawei’s success in making Chinese technology the default 5G kit in many parts of the world has made Chinese technology unreliable. Of course, Huawei trades close to Beijing, which is synonymous with voting for confidence in China, but is willing to take risks. Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of the company’s founder, was arrested in Canada on charges of accusing Huawei of violating US sanctions against Iran due to concerns over its relationship with China’s security services.

But loyalty is not rewarded. Beijing arrested two Canadians and took advantage of their detention to sign an arrangement to release Meng. If Huawei hadn’t been seen in Beijing before, it’s certainly now. Lessons for other tech mogul in China? The party takes care of itself.

China’s crackdown has chilled investment, wasted talent, and probably killed the entrepreneurial spirit that built its formidable tech sector. However, it has clearly succeeded in heeling the tech giant to serve Chinese power.

If Beijing is disciplining its tech giant to serve its national interest, what exactly is the United States rebuking itself to do? Trustbusters in the United States may be concerned about overcapacity, but they rarely have a strategic vision of what a more competitive sector will look like. American tech giants have occasionally argued (incredibly) that their size is essential to American competitiveness, but neither they nor the government consider them agents of American power. Hmm. Indeed, it will be difficult to determine whether Congress considers the tech giant or China to be the greater enemy.

Proponents of antitrust law hope that by dismantling or at least regulating things like Google and Apple, greater competition will be possible, which in turn will be broader in body politics and the US technology sector. To bring profit. Separating AWS from Amazon and Instagram from Facebook may benefit consumers, but will it help the United States maintain its technological advantage? It’s completely unclear.

To date, America’s hands-off, capitalist system has been open, flat, and democratic, creating the best innovators in the history of the world. Although benefiting from government-sponsored research, the industry is successful, even though government associations are not responsible for it. And it’s good that US companies are (almost) trusted around the world. Because they are known to adhere to the rule of law, not the transition of which government is in power.

The US-China technology competition promises to fundamentally test this premise. Can a decentralized, non-cooperative industry that operates independently of the government maintain its advantage over the industry marshalled by superpowers?

I’m optimistic that American (and allied) innovation will succeed as usual. Openness creates ingenuity. Our research and startups are second to none. And proper focus on competition suggests a boom.

But that doesn’t mean, at least, that there is no room for limited national strategy. I’m not saying that the United States needs an industrial policy like China. After all, China’s top-down models have been producing spectacular waste that can put pressure on the economy for decades. And the dull spirit that divides them can be more harmful than good.

Instead, now approaching Europe’s view of antitrust law, US lawmakers should work across the Atlantic to develop a wise framework for global competitive standards. The new EU Trade Technology Council and Quad Technology Working Group can lay the foundation for creating a sincere democratic technology block that promotes cooperation and maintains fair play.

This middle ground is prioritized to provide government support without determining commercial outcomes (see The Origins of the Cold War in Silicon Valley). It’s also the best policy to provide guardrails to the Americas technology industry without compromising entrepreneurship.

As Congress and the administration are now considering how to deal with technology competition, we should keep in mind not only to remedy the current harm, but also to envision the future of American technology itself. It is none other than American economic leadership.

