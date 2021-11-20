Denso Wins Automotive Innovation Award for Ventilator Parts Collaboration with Ford Motor Company





Southfield, Michigan, November 19, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Ford Motor Company and DENSO received the Automotive Innovation Award from the Automotive category of the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE). They have earned the honor of their alliance for manufacturing respiratory organs for frontline workers to fight COVID-19. This was a project that represented unprecedented mobilization across the enterprise to increase new production and help people in need.

In about 25 days in 2020, hundreds of DENSO employees, including designers, manufacturing engineers and manufacturing workers, have come together to develop the components of Ford’s Powered Air Purification Respirator (PAPR). Despite the short timeline, Ford, DENSO, and its supply chain quickly mass-produced this medical-grade personal protective device.

“Our motivation for this project was to do whatever we could to help frontline workers who are endangering their lives to save others. Protect our community during a pandemic. I am very grateful for everything they have done to do this, “said Sergiopjor. Vice President of Energy Management Engineering at DENSO. “Thanks to Ford for giving us the opportunity to participate in such an important initiative and trusting us to achieve it, and to all the employees who supported it. Thanks to DENSO Spirit, we were able to achieve one of our core goals: Contributing to a better world for everyone. ”

For almost 50 years, the SPE Automotive Innovation Awards program has been one of the most prestigious and largest contests of its kind in the world. Dozens of teams of OEMs, leading suppliers and polymer producers submit nominations for parts, systems and vehicles for consideration. Ford Motor Company and Denso were honored in the category of “Innovative Automotive Industry Plastic Solutions for COVID-19 Protection” award. The ability to navigate the condensed schedule and the difficult situation to manufacture the urgently needed respiratory components were recognized.

Ford and Denso were honored with the winners of the SPE Automotive Innovation Awards at SPE’s 50th Automotive Innovation Awards Gala on Wednesday, November 10th in Rivonia, Michigan.

Individuals interested in creating clean, safe and seamless solutions for mobility and beyond should visit the Career page.

DENSO DENSO is a $ 44.6 billion global mobility supplier developing advanced technology and components for almost every vehicle manufacturer and model on the road today. With its manufacturing industry at its core, DENSO has invested in 200 facilities to manufacture heat, powertrain, mobility, electrification and electronic systems, creating jobs that will change the world. The company’s more than 168,000 employees pave the way for a future of mobility that improves lives, eliminates road accidents and protects the environment. Denso spent 10.0% of its global consolidated sales on research and development for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 in Kariya, Japan, which is headquartered globally. For more information on Global DENSO, please visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, Denso is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs more than 27,000 engineers, researchers and skilled workers at 51 sites in the United States, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs more than 17,700 people in 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, DENSO in North America generated $ 9.3 billion in consolidated revenue. DENSO is committed to promoting diversity and unity within the company, going beyond the principles of bringing together unique perspectives, driving innovation and moving DENSO forward. Join us and build your career as well as how the world works: densocareers.com. For more information, please visit https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

SOURCE DENSO

Related Links

denso-diam.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/denso-receives-automotive-innovation-award-for-collaboration-with-ford-motor-company-on-respirator-components-301429246.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos