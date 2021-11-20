An initiative jointly launched by 260 science and technology communities in Beijing





Beijing, China / Access Wire / November 19, 2021 / (China Economic Net)-The closing ceremony of the 3rd World Science and Technology Development Forum on the theme of “Openness, Trust and Cooperation” will be held in Beijing on November 7th. It was held. At the forum, 260 Chinese and foreign science and technology communities, including the China Science and Technology Association, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, have launched a collaborative initiative. To truly improve science and technology for the benefit of mankind. They sought to promote technologies for the needs, desires, and uses of people around the world for the sustainable development of human civilization.

Science and technology are the result of human wisdom, according to a statement from an initiative that integrates the consensus of 260 science and technology communities. The current wave of science and technology revolution and industrial transformation will change as science and technology open new avenues for addressing and addressing global development challenges such as major infectious diseases, climate change and sustainable development. I’m accelerating. The initiative focuses on five main aspects.

-Pursue excellence and support innovation. Supporting the scientific spirit to pursue the truth, using rigorous and in-depth scientific methods, accepting the mission of finding the truth and discovering new knowledge, exploring the frontiers of science and technology, advancing science and technology Let me. It establishes the value of excellence in science and technology, respects innovation, encourages innovation, and creates an academic atmosphere of freedom and equality that tolerates failure.

-Openness, inclusiveness, and shared mutual benefit. Build an open science culture, promote the concept of open science, and promote the open science movement to establish open science institutions and systems. Invite active participation from all disciplines for greater access and more reliable use of scientific data, knowledge, equipment and results. We maintain the legal boundaries of open science, establish balanced and appropriate open principles, and protect personal privacy, data security, and intellectual property rights.

-Consultation, cooperation, equality and mutual trust Respect the research results and priorities of others, evaluate the research results of others in an objective and fair manner, and respect the rights of others to raise rational issues. And for the science and technology community to publish our research data and results. We trust and respect our partners’ capabilities, contributions and values, following the principles of cross-border, accessible and non-discriminatory.

-Exchange ideas and build partnerships. Establish diverse and collaborative cross-border exchange mechanisms, break down barriers to cooperation in innovation, build open international innovation networks, pool the collective wisdom of scientists from different countries, and human society Respond to common challenges to. Understand and respond to the need for cooperation between different organizations, seek a common foundation for cooperation and exchange, and jointly promote international cooperation and the exchange of ideas in science and technology.

-Fulfill our responsibilities and mission. Defending academic freedom, adhering to the rules of scientific logic and ethics, supporting the value of science and technology, and foresight on the conflicts of rules, social risks, and ethical challenges posed by the development of science and technology. Awareness to take a certain point of view and avoid the adverse effects of science and technology. Use different methods and channels to participate in popular scientific activities, disseminate scientific ideas, disseminate scientific knowledge, respect the rights of those who participate in science and technology, and public awareness of science and technology. Promote support. Actively participate in discussions of relevant government policy issues and provide comprehensive, accurate, objective and realistic opinions and recommendations for science and technology decisions.

At the closing ceremony of the forum, representatives of Chinese and foreign experts and scholars focused on “Trust: The Foundation for Inclusive Development and Governance” and “Cooperation: How to Address Challenges”. Their reports were “Emerging Science and Technology and Ethics,” “International Scientific Cooperation for Sustainable Development,” and “Cooperation for Climate Change and Sustainable Development,” respectively. We also held a high-level dialogue on the theme of “Governance, Trust, and Collaboration in Ethical Science and Technology.” They also published other papers, including “10 Scientific Issues on Human Social Development in 2021” and “Top 10 Emerging Technologies in Chemistry”.

