Capital bike share station added to Alexandria





Capital bike sharing stations on South Jordan Street and Benable Avenue in Alexandria. (Photo: Alexandria City)

Alexandria, Virginia – This morning, posted on social media for the city’s transportation and environmental services, announced that two new stations have been added to Alexandria’s Capital Bike Share inventory.

The Citi’s Bike Share Expansion Project is funded by a VDOT grant and 15 more installations will be phased in over the next few months. The provisional installation schedule for November and December 2021 is as follows:

November 2021: Picket & Shilling December 2021: Reed & Edison, King & Kenwood, Washington & Wilkes, Mainline Boulevard & E Greaves, Commonwealth & Reed

These stations were discussed at the Transportation and Parking Committee meetings in July and September 2021. For more information, see the dock atalexandriava.gov/trafficparkingboard for these conferences.

New Capital Bike Share Dashboard

The city has created a new dashboard to display data about the use of Capital Bikeshare. The dashboard is available online here.

The Alexandria City Bicycle Sharing Program, in collaboration with the Arlington and Montgomery County Department of Transportation, is called Capital Bike Sharing. With Capital Bikeshare, you can choose from over 500 stations in your area and return your bike to any station near your destination.

Traveling for $ 2 for 30 minutes is a great way to get around the area. Capital Bikeshare also has a $ 5 annual membership for federal-backed people. For more information on Capital Bike Share membership, please see the attached leaflet.

Capital Bike Share Membership

Details: Capital bike share expands to Alexandria’s waist end

