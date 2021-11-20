Smart City Expo and Tomorrow Mobility Reconnect Urban Innovation Ecosystem





In its first hybrid edition, SCEWC and TMWC also enrolled 16,000 digital participants who followed the three-day content and interviews broadcast through the event’s digital platform, Tomorrow.City.

Ugo Valenti, director of the Smart City Expo World Congress, said today, “This year’s event proved to be one of the most important editions of the Smart City Expo. The Urban Innovation Ecosystem has an 18-month limit. And had to reconnect after difficulties, and Barcelona was re-elected to bring together cities, businesses and professionals from around the world to resume the long-awaited drive for sustainable urban transformation. We have already prepared the 2022 edition and are confident that it will be the best ever. “

SCEWC addresses key urban challenges through a conference program consisting of eight themes: enabling technology, energy and environment, mobility, governance, life and inclusion, economy, infrastructure and buildings, and safety and security, Carlos Moreno. We featured keynote speakers such as. A scientist and mayor of the smart city envoy in Paris. Jeff Merritt, Head of Urban Transformation at the World Economic Forum, was the first director of innovation in New York City. Maria Fernanda Espinosa, Former President of the United Nations General Assembly.

World Smart City Awards Buenos Aires City will become a smart city in 2021 with a long-term plan for solid waste management that has been able to reduce waste disposal in local landfills and promote waste generation reduction and segregation. It was chosen. Benedetta Tagliabue and Carlos Moreno have been awarded Leadership Awards for their contributions to smart city projects around the world over the last decade.

SCEWC is already working on the 11th edition, which will be held from November 15th to 17th, 2022, after the successful completion of the 2021 show.

Source Fira de Barcelona

