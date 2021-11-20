Google Chrome and Chromium: What’s the difference?





Google Chrome is the most popular web browser. Whether you use Chrome or not, Chrome provides a great user experience.

It’s available on Linux, but it’s not an open source web browser.

And if you need the look and feel of Google Chrome, but want to use an open source solution, Chromium is the answer.

But isn’t Google Chrome based on Chromium? (That’s yes.) And is it also developed by Google? (Also, yes.)

So what’s the difference between Chrome and Chromium? In this article, we’ll take a closer look at both and compare them while presenting some benchmarks.

User interface running in parallel on Zorin OS 16 Google Chrome and Chromium

The user interfaces for both Google Chrome and Chromium are very similar, with subtle differences.

For example, in Google Chrome, I noticed that the system title bar and borders are disabled by default. In contrast, in my tests it is enabled by default in Chromium.

There’s also a share button in the Google Chrome address bar that Chromium doesn’t have.

This isn’t a big visual difference, but it just tweaks the UI according to the features available. So, yes, you can expect a similar user experience with internal tweaks. If you are using the UI, both browsers should be suitable.

Open source and proprietary code

Chromium is completely open source. This means that anyone can use and modify the code to suit their intent. You can see the source code on the GitHub mirror.

That’s why many Chromium-based browsers such as Brave, Vivaldi, and Edge are available.

You will get so many choices that you can choose the one you like best.

Google Chrome, on the other hand, adds its own code to Chromium, making Chrome its own browser. For example, you can fork Brave, but not Google Chrome, limiting the use of Google-specific code / work.

For end users, the license does not affect the user experience. However, using an open source project increases transparency without telling the company what the company is trying to change or what the browser is doing.

So if you’re not a fan of proprietary code, Chromium is the answer.

Difference in function

Not surprisingly, Google doesn’t want its competitors to have similar functionality. As a result, Google has locked Chromium and disabled many Google-specific features.

Therefore, there are some functional differences between both browsers.

Not limited to this, Chromium is open source and may cause inconvenience. There are no frets. The important differences are pointed out below.

Google ChromeChromium sign-in and sync available No sign-in and SyncMedia codec support for using Netflix Manual codec installation required

For starters, the Google sign-in / sync feature is no longer available on Chromium. It supported sign-in and sync until Google decided to remove it from the open source project.

Second, Google Chrome has built-in support for high quality media codecs. Therefore, you can load content from Netflix. However, it doesn’t work with Chromium.

Netflix does not work on Chromium by default

Technically, Chromium does not include the Widevine Content Decryption module. Therefore, for most things to work, you need to manually install the required codecs.

However, it’s okay to play content from platforms such as Apple Music in both browsers right away.

Installation and availability of the latest updates

Google Chrome can be installed on virtually any platform. Linux is no exception. Visit the official website to get the DEB / RPM package and install it quickly. Installed applications will also be updated automatically.

Installing Chromium is not so easy on some platforms. There was a time when some Linux distributions included Chromium as the default browser. They were in the past.

Even on Windows, installing and updating Chromium isn’t as smooth as Chrome.

On Linux, installing Chromium is a completely different story. Popular distributions like Ubuntu package it as a sandboxed Snap application.

Even if you’re trying to install using a terminal, snap again in the hope of getting it from the APT repository.

Using the Snap package can cause problems blending with custom desktop themes. It also takes time to launch the snap application.

Also, if you build and install Chromium manually, you will need to update it manually.

Privacy angle

Google Chrome should be sufficient for most users. However, if you’re concerned about privacy, Google Chrome will keep track of usage and browsing-related information.

Recently, Google introduced a new Chrome API. This allows the site to detect when it is idle and when it is not. This is a big privacy concern, but it’s not the only one.

Google is constantly trying new ways to track users. For example, as EFF pointed out, Google’s FLoC experiment wasn’t well received.

Technically, it claims to enhance user privacy while providing advertising opportunities. But that’s one of the tasks that is currently impossible to accomplish.

In comparison, Chromium should be much better at privacy. However, if you don’t like Google-related things in your browser, you should try UnGoogled Chromium instead, even with a little telemetry.

Chromium, but no Google component.

Browser performance

There are various browser benchmarks to see how well a browser can handle a task.

Given the advanced web applications on your website and the resource-intensive JavaScript, if your web browser isn’t performing well, touching many active tabs can have a significantly worse experience.

JetStream2 and Speedometer2 are two common benchmarks that provide performance estimates for the processing and responsiveness of different tasks, respectively.

In addition to that, I also tried Basemark Web 3.0. It tests various things and provides a total score.

Overall, Google Chrome wins here.

However, keep in mind that running system resources and background processes in the browser have different performance impacts. Therefore, take that into account as well.

What should you choose?

There are browser choices because users like different things. Google Chrome provides a great feature set and user experience. If you are using a service that uses Google in any way, we recommend Google Chrome.

However, if you’re worried about privacy practices or your own code, we recommend choosing another Chromium-based browser such as Chromium, UnGoogled Chromium, or Brave.

That’s all I had in mind when discussing Chrome and Chromium. I am now open to accept your opinion. All comment sections are yours.

