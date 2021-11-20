Global Shares Wins Best in 2021 Technology Ireland Awards





Global Shares and former IBM VP Bill Kearney won the 2021 Technology Ireland Awards Grand Prize.

Global Shares was named the 2021 Technology Ireland Company of the Year by the Technology Ireland Industry Awards.

Winners were announced today (November 19th) at an event held at the Westin Hotel in Dublin. The award ceremony is held annually by the Ibec Group Technology Ireland to celebrate the talented Irish technical experts.

Headquartered in Cork, GlobalShares manages stock planning for some of the world’s largest companies. There are 17 offices around the world with approximately 550 employees. In September, a financial software company announced that it would create 200 new jobs by the end of 2022. It is also expected to exceed the $ 1 billion unicorn rating by 2024.

Una Fitzpatrick, Director of Technology Ireland, said:

“The forensic knowledge of their market has led to significant investment and sustainable innovation to bring the next generation platform to the market. Global Shares is about innovation, diversity, inclusion, professional development and sustainability of wellness. With a constant focus on possible cultures, it truly covers the implications of being a Technology Ireland Company of the Year. “

Bill Kearney was also selected as the Person of the Year at the awards ceremony. Prior to retiring last year, Kearney was Vice President of IBM Ireland’s Software Development Lab and its Dublin Technology Campus.

He previously joined the executive council of the Irish Software Association, the predecessor of Technology Ireland. He was also a member of the Science Foundation Ireland Advisory Board, the Irish Research Council Committee, and the Irish University Quality Board.

In honor of Kearney, Fitzpatrick said, “He was always willing to share his expertise and experience, was enthusiastic and was a great supporter for many in the field.”

Other winners tonight included CameraMatics, MyComplianceOffice, Brightflag, Tekenable, AIB, Kinia, AWS, and IBM Research in Ireland.

EY Ireland has returned as a platinum sponsor of the award, and Enterprise Ireland, Fidelity Investments and Workhuman have returned as gold sponsors.

The complete list of winners is as follows:

Technology Ireland Company of the Year: Global Shares Technology Ireland Person of the Year: Bill Kearney Emerging Company of the Year: CameraMatics Outstanding Achievement in International Growth: MyComplianceOffice Technology Innovation of the Year: Brightflag Digital Technology Services Project of the Year: Tekenable #WomenInTech Corporate Initiative of the Year: AIB Tech4Good – Product / Service Award: Kinia Technology Ireland CSR Award: AWS Excellence in Talent Development: Unum Ireland Limited Outstanding Academic Performance: IBM Research in Ireland

Last year, software company Fenergo won the highest award-winning Company of the Year, and Edel Creely was named Person of the Year.

A complete list of candidates for this year’s Technology Ireland Industry Awards is available on its website.

