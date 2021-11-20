Forza Horizon 5 is the biggest release in Xbox history





Forza Horizon 5 is a very good game. It’s also a very popular game. Your Twitter feed may now be full of people sharing screenshots and videos from the open world drive em-up. It’s mine. And now, the latest Forza title is the biggest release in Xbox history, confirming that more than 10 million players are logged on to races around Mexico in a week.

Forza Horizon 5 was released on November 9th and quickly gained three times as many simultaneous players as the last game in the franchise in just 24 hours. Launched on Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC has certainly helped a lot.

Currently, according to the official Forza Twitter account, the game has reached a major milestone. Recorded the biggest release week in Xbox history. This includes all past Halo games and other Forza titles. With over 10 million players participating in the first week, it has become one of the most popular games in 2021.

Of course, the release on the Game Pass was very helpful. Many people who may not be interested in racing games may have downloaded Forza Horizon 5 and confirmed that everyone is talking. But it also shows the power of the Game Pass and how Microsoft’s investment in services has established it as a hit maker. If a great game is released on the Game Pass, the odds are piled up in an advantageous way, and Forza Horizon 5 shows how successful things are.

This latest success for the Xbox and Game Pass comes years after Microsoft struggled to actually make a big hit with one of its exclusive titles. Many of them are working, like the Sea of ​​Thieves and the Forzas of the past. However, Forza Horizon 5 feels like a real blockbuster to the company and could be a good sign of the full launch of Halo Infinites at the Game Pass in December.

Also note that on Steam, both Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinites multiplayer are active with hundreds of thousands of active players. In short, it’s not just the Game Pass that helps these games make a big hit, it’s also the strategy of releasing them on multiple PC store fronts.

