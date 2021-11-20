This US law requires new vehicles to be equipped with drunk driving prevention technology.Critics say it’s a loss of privacy





Breathing sensors and finger-scanning detectors are at the heart of America’s groundbreaking safety obligation to combat drunk driving, spurring difficult questions about reliable technology.

Proponents say the new federal law, which requires new cars to find drunk drivers in the coming years, could save thousands of lives each year and could spread abroad.

But this week, the law signed by President Joe Biden left skeptics about whether the vehicle refused to drive due to false positives or would be a witness to its owner in a criminal case.

Ultimately, it’s up to US regulators to decide what will become an international precedent rule. They haven’t said much so far, but it could be extended for three years.

But the first reaction was the euphoria of people fighting alcohol-related accidents in the United States. As a result, drivers have higher levels of alcohol in their blood than in many other developed countries, killing more than 10,000 people annually.

“Today I’m in tears of joy,” said Alex Otte, National President of Drunk Driving Prevention Advocacy Group MADD.

“This is the beginning of the end of drunk driving,” she wrote in a statement following Biden’s legal signing ceremony at the White House on Monday.

Breath sensor and fingertip scan

The devil is of course in detail, and one of the best options for developing functional technology to meet mandates has been developed since 2008 in collaboration with automakers and regulators.

As part of the Driver Alcohol Detection System (DADSS) for safety, researchers have developed a small vent-like sensor that inhales and tests the driver’s breath.

Another innovation is to measure blood alcohol levels below the surface of the skin by shining infrared light from a person’s fingertips when the driver presses the ignition button.

Robert Strasburger, Chairman of the Road Safety Vehicle Association, said that in most states of the United States, drivers have exceeded the blood alcohol content limit of .08% due to the built-in anti-cheat feature in their cars. You can prevent it from starting or getting your car stuck. (ACTS), which is supported by the car manufacturer.

“Completely unconstitutional”

The DADDS Initiative is a partnership between ACTS and the Department of Road Safety and did not respond to requests for comment.

“We all exhale and emit carbon dioxide. As long as you are within CO2, you can see that the sample is from the driver and not from anywhere else.” Strassburger told AFP.

For touch systems, by pressing the ignition button, the driver completes an effective circuit between the seat and the system.

“If a passenger reaches out and touches the sensor, the circuit isn’t complete and no (alcohol test) measurements are taken,” he said.

These are considered “passive” measures. This is different from existing devices that require the driver to pass an alcohol test by blowing into a tube before manipulating the vehicle. In some jurisdictions, it is a necessary device for people convicted of drunk driving.

Some experts consider the new technology ultimately positive with proper protection and communication, while others see it as a privacy-conscious erosion.

Critics have their say

Laura Perrotta, president of the American Highway Users Alliance, an advocacy group, said alcohol testing technology is a great idea as long as it works.

“Someone can’t use mouthwash to turn on the car and start the car, but someone else drinks too much and doesn’t detect it,” she said. “That may be a real problem.”

Albert Fox Cahn, Founder and Executive Director of the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project Watchdog Group, said:

“This is as illegal as the government mandating wire tapes in everyone’s homes just to prevent future crimes,” he added.

Strassburger, president of ACTS, said other information gathering technologies in the car already have privacy restrictions and police need a warrant to access them.

“Automakers will either make that final decision or be directed by policy makers,” he said.

