Cyber ​​Attack, Skill Gap, Digital Transformation: Summary of TEC Summit





Technology skill gaps, digital transformation, cybersecurity, and, of course, hybrid work were one of the key topics discussed at CNBC’s 3rd Annual Technology Enforcement Council Summit. Invited face-to-face and virtual events discussed how technology leaders can tackle the key workforce and technology issues facing today’s enterprises.

Perhaps the most continuous thread running in every presentation was related to where to find the talents needed and how to manage the paradigm shifts that occur the way people want to work.

YearUp founder and CEO Gerald Chertavian and Cyber ​​Vista CEO Simone Petrella told TEC members that poaching technology and cyber talent from other companies simply perpetuates the problem.

“If companies don’t deal with what’s happening at the entry level, we’ll never be able to solve this talent shortage,” Petrera said. She added that companies should focus more on assessing their technical talents and then implement skill-up programs to take them to the next level.

Petrella added that it takes six months for the average cyber job to complete. “In three to six months, a company can move someone in the IT department to a cyber position,” she said. Certavia encouraged companies to use data and facts in performance assessments rather than anecdotal evidence. He said a data-driven approach can help businesses eliminate valuation bias and guide employees to listen and feel safe.

Glitch CEO and self-proclaimed technology optimist Anil Dash constantly questions the role of technology in attracting and retaining talent for key elements of our way of working, employee perceptions and prejudices. He said he did not underestimate the need to look.

“We always assume that new technologies will solve human problems, but they don’t,” he told CNBC TechCheck co-anchor Jon Fortt. He encouraged TEC members to leverage technology to better respond to the different ways employees want to work, but realized the limitations. The ability to check in to remote employees via a variety of tools and platforms is open and productive for many, but it makes a difference. “The vulnerable people in your organization haven’t experienced enough to help monitor,” he said.

Pace of innovation

Technology executives understand the value of R & D in moving the needle to innovation better than most of the time.

After Chris Maggie left his 30-year career at Ford Motor Company and became a professor at MIT, one of his goals was to find a way to get rid of guesswork from his technology strategy. As he told TEC members, efficient allocation of R & D resources is an important skill, but most companies struggle.

Magee’s latest research uses AI to predict the rate of development of certain new innovations. All of these are aimed at deploying resources smartly and effectively. TechNext, a company founded from his research, is helping companies do just that. Magee, along with co-founder Cherif Gamra, explained to TEC members the steps needed to measure the rate of return on technology investments and how to predict the rate of improvement of new technologies introduced into the organization.

Link between cybersecurity and national security

The relentless frequency of cyberattacks on businesses, hospital systems, schools, and critical US infrastructure this year shows how vulnerable the country is to hacking. Kevin Mandia, CEO of Mandiant, who discovered the SolarWinds attack almost a year ago, told the audience that this reality is alive every day and has reached its boiling point.

“Everyone is fed up with ransomware,” he said. “We just stand there and can’t take it anymore.” Fortunately, Mandia said the United States this year, driven by the $ 1 billion worth of ransomware demand so far in 2021. I believe I continued the attack. “Whac-A-Mole is not a cyber-attack strategy,” he said. “We are beginning to see a coordinated national and international response to combat hackers.”

Sometimes companies can do it. He urged TEC members to require two-factor certification in their organization and make spearfishing training essential for all employees. “We need to be better at detecting attacks early,” he added. “Clearing aisle 9 is not the way we tackle this.”

A better partnership between the government and the private sector can also be an effective strategy for dealing with cybercrime and technology rivals, including China. Former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta talked about how businesses and governments need to work together to combat cyberattacks, and why doing so is a national security issue. ..

The United States is “not in a good position” when it comes to investing in technologies related to China and cyber defense, leaving the country vulnerable in many ways. “Washington dysfunction is the greatest threat to our national security,” Panetta told TEC members.

The talk of dismantling Big Tech remains a popular topic, but he warned that doing so would undermine the country’s ability to counter cyberattacks and stand up strongly. “We don’t need bombs or fighters to close this country,” Panetta said. Strong leadership and private sector partnerships in Washington will greatly help prevent the most threatening cyberattacks in our country.

Next space age

The TEC Summit ended with guests who saw things from a completely different perspective. In September, Shift4 Payments founder and CEO Jared Isaacman was the commander of the first all-civilian crew to orbit the globe.

He told the audience that SpaceX provided 12 hours of intense training over a six-month period, but couldn’t prepare for the spectacular views of the Earth and what he felt was weightless.

“There’s a lot we don’t know about the universe yet,” Isaacman said. He added to TEC members that the role of the private sector in space exploration is good and that capital can be deployed more efficiently than that from the government.

But he remembered that not everything in the universe was good. “Bread crumbs from pop-tarts in space are much worse than eating them on Earth,” Isaacman said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/20/cyberattacks-skills-gap-and-digital-transformation-tec-summit-recap.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos