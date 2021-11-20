[Exclusive] Rendering on Google Pixel 6a reveals a Pixel 6-like design





Google Pixel 6a design revealed

Google Pixel 6a shares the same design language as its older brothers, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Starting from the front, the Pixel 6a features a 6.2-inch flat OLED display with a punchhole camera and an in-display fingerprint scanner in the center. A visor-like module similar to the Pixel 6 houses a dual rear camera and a single LED flash. From these stunning renderings, you can see that the Pixel 6a has a glass back and a dual tone finish. On the right side of the frame is a volume locker and a power button. The volume button looks awkward given the size of the device. The size of the phone is approximately 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm (10.4mm including the rear camera bump).

At the bottom, there’s a USB Type-C port and two grills, one for the speaker and one for the microphone. There are antenna notches on all four sides, and the SIM card enclosure is on the left side of the device.

Pixel 6a 360 degree rendering

Google Pixel 6a Specifications (Forecast)

The Google Pixel 5a, launched in August, had fairly modest specifications such as the Snapdragon 765G and the 12MP + 16MP rear camera. Therefore, we expect the Pixel 6a to be a step up from the previous model. This phone may have a midrange Tensor processor such as the Tensorlite or Snapdragon 778G, but at this point it’s just a guess. The big brother hit the camera hardware, so you can expect the Pixel 6a to do the same. The primary camera is the same as the Pixel 6, that is, the 50MP Samsung ISO CELL GN1 sensor.

The Pixel 6a may also have 6GB or 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Since Pixel is all about the software experience, smartphones will be available that use Android 12 as is, with up to 3 years of software support and up to 5 years of security updates. It will be interesting to see how Google will price the Google Pixel 6a and whether the company plans to launch the device in India.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.91mobiles.com/hub/google-pixel-6a-renders-exclusive/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos