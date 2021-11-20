Washington and Norway update memorandum focusing on maritime affairs





Chris Green (left) of the Washington State Department of Commerce and Hegeburns of Innovation Norway shook hands after signing a memorandum of understanding at the Lumenfield Event Center during the 2021 Pacific Ocean Expo. (Photo courtesy of Gregory Scraggs)

In the ocean, rich in colorful waterproof bibs, luxurious captain chairs and boat parts, representatives of the Washington and Norwegian governments updated their memorandum at the Pacific Ocean Expo in Seattle on Friday.

The new two-year agreement maintains the framework that was first established in 2019. This will allow Washington and its Nordic counterparts to collaborate with private sector exchanges to expand environmentally sustainable business opportunities in the so-called maritime technology blue economy. A green economy surrounding fields such as decarbonized energy sources.

This is a step towards building a bridge of collaboration and an open innovation system for sharing and learning, said Hege Barnes, Director of Innovation Norway’s Americas, Norwegian Government’s International Business Development Division. ..bring [together] A company that changes the world as part of the green transition we are investing globally.

The agreement follows a new memorandum of understanding between Washington and Finland signed earlier this month, after the Norwegian and Finnish ambassadors visited Seattle in September. Norway signed an electric vehicle-focused MOU with California in April, but the 2019 agreement with Washington was the first innovation Norway with a US state.

Beyond technology, enterprises and cool innovation, I sincerely believe that Norway and Washington share common values ​​regarding environmental stewardship, said the Assistant Director of the Department of Economic Development and Competitiveness, Washington Department of Commerce. One Chris Green said. Mr Green said the population and GDP of Washington and Norway are similar.

Washington Maritime Blue is a non-profit organization responsible for the growth of the sustainability-focused maritime business in the state and hosted the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding.

Joshua Bergen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Maritime Bruce, said this is an important time for knowledge sharing to grow, accelerate and expand.

In 2019, two Washington delegations visited Norway and one Norwegian delegation visited Washington before the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily suspended international exchange. However, these trips have since resumed, with nine Finnish companies visiting the ports of Amazon, Boeing, Microsoft, Seattle and Tacoma earlier this month. In January, a Washington company will travel to Norway for Nor-Shipping, a major international maritime industry conference.

These exchanges are already bearing fruit. Seattle-based data analytics startup ioCurrents signed a deal with Norwegian giant Kongsberg Maritime earlier this year. In 2018, Norwegian battery maker Corvus Energy expanded its business in the United States by opening an office in Seattle. Partially drawn to a formal business relationship between Norway and Washington, Corvus plans to begin producing batteries in the state by 2023, which will increase demand for electric ferries in Evergreen. It may increase.

Sveinung Odegard, Vice President of Sales at Corvus Energys North American, told GeekWire that it created a platform where we could learn how to interact, network and collaborate.

These potential success stories are at the heart of Norway’s global business ambitions to gladly find a partner 4,500 miles away. Since Norway is a small, small country, we and our company need to learn how to scale up, Burns said. How can you think bigger about your company and gather partnerships to support your growth?

