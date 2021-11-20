This new exhibition will help you visualize the future with gesture controls





What would you see if someone asked you to imagine your life in 10 days? And what about 10 years from now? Can you imagine it just as clearly?

It can be difficult to imagine the future because our brains aren’t wired to think far ahead. Speculation, speculation, and uncertainty make the future an ambiguous place. And if we can’t get a clear idea of ​​what our future will look like tomorrow, how can we make the right decision today? The question is at the heart of a dazzling new exhibition called Futures. Opening today in the closed Arts and Industries Building in Washington, DC, Futures combines more than 150 ideas, objects and innovations from 23 Smithsonian Museums and Research Centers to create the potential of our future. Draw a multifaceted portrait of something with.

[Photo: Brian Choy/courtesy Rockwell Group]The exhibition was developed by Smithsonian in collaboration with the Institute for the Future (IFTF), a Palo Alto-based non-profit think tank that helps organizations develop long-term future plans. A series of so-called beacons (10-foot-high LED screens) that visitors interact with using only hand gestures, spanning 32,000 square feet across the building’s four main halls and a magnificent central circular building. It is separated by. Beacon, part of the game, part of a psychological experiment on future thinking, helps visitors time travel through a series of prompts designed to give us an agency feel. When the exhibition ends in July 2022, the anonymously aggregated response from Beacon will be analyzed by IFTF to inform further research on the types of tools people need to make better decisions for the future. Will be done.

[Photo: Brian Choy/courtesy Rockwell Group]The exhibition was designed by Rockwell Group, a New York-based architectural firm best known for designing interiors for fine dining restaurants such as knobs and catch steaks. The Beacon itself is the brainchild of the Rockwell Group lab, an incubator dedicated to projects in collaboration with IFTF (and with the support of SoftBank).

I feel like I’ve stepped into Tom Cruise’s role in the Minority Report by manipulating the machine (unless I didn’t even need his gloves). “I am your future. Nice to meet you” is displayed before approaching the screen. To activate it, hold your hand over the trackpad. Say “Welcome” in return.

[Photo: Sheela Pawar/courtesy Rockwell Group]From then on, the system begins to ask me a series of questions about the future. “How much do you expect the world in 2030 to be more efficient than it is today?” The horizontal graph below it continues from “less hope” to “more hope”. When you hold your hand over the trackpad, a slider appears on the screen and slides to the right with your hand. I have a lot of hope, so I will stay longer in the last rung. When you hold your hand over it, you can feel the subtle vibrations of hundreds of air puffs bouncing off your palm. My answer will be registered.

Beacon uses hand gesture technology and haptics (vibration) for several reasons. First of all, because it is not touchable, it is compatible with pandemics. Second, it provides visitors with a way to interact with new technologies and provides a very suitable experience for an exhibition about the future. “We’ve all embodied how to interact with the screen via the phone or touch panel, but with gestures there are many different types of expressive power,” said David Tracy, director of creative technology at the lab. Says.

As someone who has never used a gesture control device before, it took me a while to get used to it. The technology wasn’t perfect, but the experience was definitely cool. It is also rooted in science. “The goal was to arouse curiosity and give people a sense of their agency about how the future will come true,” said David Rockwell, founder and president of the Rockwell Group. I am.

According to Jane McGonigal, director of game research and development at IFTF, the agency’s sense begins to materialize as it becomes possible to more clearly visualize what lies ahead. The problem is that people can only imagine the future as long as they are alive. “If you’re 30 years old, you can only think 30 years ahead,” she says. For teens, this process is even more difficult. They have the hardest time visualizing the future, but they are the ones most influenced by today’s decisions.

“When we try to imagine something our brain doesn’t have much information about, we tend to evaluate it as unrealistic or unlikely,” said the next book, Imaginable, before it arrived. McGonigal says he teaches us how to imagine the future. Therefore, the goal of these beas is to provide concrete details that will help remind people of a credible vision of the future. For example, if you select “Free Education” for a question about the key to a better world, a newspaper clip of the props will appear on the screen and “Free tuition: United Nations University has opened its first campus on Mars. . ”Thanks to Futures Times. “Because it can stimulate the imagination [people] You can fill the void in that story, “says McGonigal.

In many respects, interacting with Beacon is like playing a game. “When you play the game, you can make choices, and the choices you make affect the outcome of the game,” says McGonigal, the game Super Better released in 2012. Depression, anxiety, chronic pain, and traumatic brain injury. “When you move a chess piece, your choice determines a series of possible outcomes.”

In much the same way, beacons allow you to make a series of choices and consider their impact in the real world. “Through that interactivity, people will find that we are all on the road to the future together,” she says. “And if we can see the options available, we may feel the power.”

