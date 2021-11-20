The new mid-engined Ferrari Daytona SP3 arrives at the 829bhp V12





Ferrari never shunned its heritage-and its Icona series models are designed to celebrate some of its most prestigious moments. The front engines Monza SP1 and SP2 took the lead, but this time the first mid-engined icon, the Ferrari Daytona SP3, will be introduced.

The new piece is a homage to one of the greatest Ferraris ever on a race track, locking out all three podiums at the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1967 with 330 P3 / 4, 330 P4 and 412 P. The Daytona SP3 is a year-end bash in Mugello, picking up the last mid-engined V12 mantle owned by LaFerrari’s hypercar.

The new arrival also uses carbon fiber construction, the last technology used at LaFerrari. However, its body style is completely bespoke and is designed to combine state-of-the-art aerodynamic efficiency with more than a few nods to the 1960s sports prototype racers.

Ferrari looks like a dome because the cabin behind the windshield has a sharp curve on the windshield. This is a signal from the 512 S, 712 Can-Am, 312P competition car. The rear arch is wider and more extreme, providing a muscular rear wing just in front of the wheels and then tapering towards the rear.

Two other important features are a butterfly door with a built-in airbox to send air to the side-mounted radiator and a removable targar roof. This is another hat for endurance racers from the 1960s. For the same reason, the side mirrors are mounted on the front wheel arch.

At the rear is a central spine that runs through the center of the bodywork and incorporates a transparent panel that shows part of the V12 engine. The ultra-slim taillights, on the other hand, are housed in a sophisticated diffuser and a complex multi-blade arrangement that sits on top of the twin tailpipes. Overall, this shape provides the highest raw aerodynamic efficiency of Ferrari in a passive way without moving the active aero parts.

Instead of LaFerrari’s electrically assisted 6.3-liter V12 powertrain, the Daytona SP3 uses a read-tuned version of the 812 Competiziones 6.5-liter unit. The changes are important enough for the motor to get its own code. F140HC instead of the F140HB designation used in 812.

The engine uses a titanium connecting rod, which is 40% lighter than steel products, and a switch made of piston material. The crankshaft has been rebalanced and is 3% lighter. These changes, as well as changes to the intake and exhaust systems, will help make the engine the most powerful internal combustion motor ever installed in Ferrari. With a total output of 829bhp (about 10bhp more than the 812) and a torque of 697Nm, the engine spins to 9,500rpm.

These raw numbers (and a readjusted 7-speed dual clutch gearbox that provides faster shifts) take the 1,485kg (dry weight) Daytona SP3 from 0-62mph in 2.85 seconds and rest in just 7.4 seconds. Helps to raise to 124mph. According to Ferrari, the top speed is over 211mph.

Inside, the cabin nods even more to the competition. The blue upholstered seats are designed to reflect the fabric of old-style racing buckets, and this material is further used in door inserts to make the cabin feel more spacious. The seat itself is integrated into the chassis and is therefore secured. The pedal box will move instead.

The steering wheel is equipped with Ferrari’s familiar Manettino switch, which offers a variety of driving modes and adjusts for different driving modes. This includes the profile of the Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer, an enterprise lateral dynamics control system.

Ferrari plans to produce an example of the Daytona SP3 599. This is 100 more than the total number of Monza SP1 and Sp2 manufactured, and this increase is due to the fact that Daytona is officially recognized for roads worldwide. In Italy, the price of a car, including local taxes, will be 2 million euros, so UK customers should expect to spend just over 2 million euros.

According to Ferrari, all 599 examples have already been assigned to clients. The company focused on existing Monza SP1 or SP2 owners and then selected a list of potential customers in areas where these cars are not legal on the road, such as the United States. The first delivery is scheduled for the end of 2022 and production will continue until 2024.

Q and A: Michael Leiters

Ferrari’s Chief Technology Officer, Michael Laters, shares his views on the company’s latest Icona model, the Daytona SP3.

Q: Was this a particularly fast project?

A: I haven’t talked about it in detail, but I’ve already mentioned that it usually takes 30 to 43 months to start commercial sales. This car is between those numbers, but it’s closer to 30 than 43.

Q: The design team is said to have led the Daytona SP3 project. Did that approach give you a special challenge?

A: The engine was pretty difficult. It is difficult to get the numerical value of the output not only from the viewpoint of the engine itself but also from the viewpoint of integration. Obviously, it was very challenging without having to redo all the engines.

It generates a lot of heat and everything in the engine bay is very sophisticated and subtle. So if you look at the exhaust, there is carbon fiber from F1. This is to support higher temperatures. I didn’t want to put the mesh there. You can look into the mesh and see the tubes.

The spoiler also has a small slot because I wanted to change the vortex to draw more heat out of the engine bay.

Q: Could you have made such a faster car in terms of lap times?

A: Yes. But this was not the goal. If Id wants more performance, maybe Id [LaFerrari] Hybrid setup.

Q: In that regard, is this series an opportunity to extend the life of the Ferrari V12?

A: I think so. That’s a good opportunity. It meets customer demands and has a limited impact on CO2 discussions. But that’s not all. I personally believe it is important for Ferrari to fight for this engine. Obviously, it’s not the most efficient from a technical point of view. For example, the V8 turbo has the potential to improve performance, but from an emotional point of view, it performs best.

Q: How do you plan to compensate for the potential weight gain when launching your first pure electric vehicle?

A: Weight is not the only point. There are many points we must work on for electrification. In general, software and controls will probably help you manage it. I think the SF90 has reached a new level of control integration. I think that is Ferrari’s strength. I will definitely work on it. However, Ferrari has always been good at integrating things like physical and software, so I’m confident that we can find a Ferrari solution.

