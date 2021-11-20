AI Weekly: Pentagon Proposes New Guidelines for Developing AI Technology





This week, the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), a division of the US Department of Defense (DoD), outlines responsible guidelines for establishing processes aimed at avoiding unintended consequences on AI systems. The first draft of is published. .. This paper, which contains worksheets for system planning, development, and deployment, is based on the DoD ethical principles adopted by the Secretary of Defense and, according to DIU, was created in collaboration with researchers at the Carnegie Mellon University Software Engineering Institute. it was done.

Unlike most ethical guidelines, [the guidelines] A DIU spokeswoman told VentureBeat in an email that it was very normative and action-based. Given the DIU relationship with private companies, ethics can help shape the behavior of private companies and streamline their thinking.

The DIU initiative, launched in March 2020, is due to the increasing scrutiny of corporate defense contracts, especially those related to AI technology. Thousands of employees of the company protested in 2018 when the news came out that Google contributed to Project Maven, a military AI project to develop surveillance systems.

Military contracts are the number one source of income for some AI and data analytics companies, such as Oculus co-founders Palmer Luckies Anduril and Peter Thiels Palantir. In October, Palantir won most of the $ 823 million contract to provide data and extensive analytical software to the US military. And in July, Anduril said he had won up to $ 99 million worth of contracts to supply the U.S. military with drones aimed at combating hostile or unauthorized drones.

Face recognition vendors such as machine learning, computer vision, TrueFace, Clearview AI, TwoSense, AI. Reverie also has contracts with various US Army branches. And in the case of Maven, especially Microsoft and Amazon have replaced Google.

AI development guidance

The DIU guidelines encourage companies to start by properly defining tasks, success indicators, and baselines, identifying stakeholders, and performing harm modeling. Developers also need to address the impact of defective data, establish a system audit plan, and ensure that new data does not degrade system performance, primarily through harm assessment.[s] Quality control procedures designed to mitigate adverse effects.

The guidelines may satisfy critics who claim that the guidance provided by the Pentagon is paradoxical. As pointed out by the MIT Tech Review, DIU makes no mention of the use of autonomous weapons. This is opposed by some ethicists and researchers, as well as regulatory agencies in countries such as Belgium and Germany.

However, DIU’s Bryce Goodman, who co-authored the white paper, told MIT Tech Review that the guidelines are intended to solve everything. For example, for national security use cases where there is no route to responsible deployment, which cannot provide a universally reliable way to correct shortcomings such as biased data or improperly selected algorithms. It may not apply to the proposed system.

Studies show that bias mitigation practices as recommended in the white paper are not a panacea when it comes to ensuring fair predictions from AI models. AI bias isn’t just about datasets. You can also contribute to problem formulation, or how researchers adapt their tasks to AI technology. Other human-led steps are possible throughout the AI ​​deployment pipeline, including dataset selection and preparation, and architectural differences between models.

Anyway, if the DoD guidelines are adopted by other departments, this work could change the way governments develop AI. NATO recently announced an AI strategy, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology is working with academia and the private sector to develop AI standards, but Goodman wrote in the MIT Tech Review and he and his colleagues have already been in the US Marine. He said he is providing a white paper to the Atmospheric Administration. Ethics groups of the Department of Administration, the Department of Transport, and the Department of Justice, the General Services Department, and the Internal Revenue Service.

DIU states that it has already deployed guidelines for a variety of projects covering applications such as predictive health, underwater autonomy, predictive maintenance and supply chain analysis. Goodman has no other guidelines for the MIT Tech Review, either within the Pentagon or, frankly, within the US government, to go into this level of detail.

