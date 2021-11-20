New Apple Leak reveals massive design shock for iPhone 14





The Apple iPhone 14 leak has already revealed some head-turning upgrades, but new information has revealed what’s arguably the biggest shock ever.

Leak-based Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Ben Geskin FORBES iPhone 13 Upgrade Warning: Apple Reduces Trade-in Price Up to 20% Gordon Kelly

In his new weekly Q & A with the popular Apple site iDropNews, the mysterious story LeaksApplePro revealed that Apple is currently considering adding a USB-C port to its next iPhone. After categorically refusing to move from Lightning, this U-turn creates a shock wave throughout the world of technology.

The leaker explained that many people, including myself, have received new information that Apple can bring to the iPhone what they’ve been wanting for years. I’m talking about USB-C. That is correct. Apple is considering adding a USB-C port to the next iPhone. Specifically, in the professional lineup.

LeaksApplePro also details what he states that Apple is the three main motives behind this move.

1. Faster transfer speed for exporting ProRes videos

Apple has launched ProRes on the iPhone 13 series to provide RAW video formats to professional photographers and enthusiasts, but the file size is huge. One minute of 4K ProRes video creates files up to 13GB. This means that storage is consumed so fast that it needs to be offloaded on a regular basis, while the Lightning port is limited to just 480Mbps (60MBps), while USB-C is literally 10x faster at 5Gbps (5Gbps). It can reach 625MBps).

2. Increased legal pressure

In recent months, the European Commission has passed a new law requiring phone makers to use USB-C chargers, and pressure from the Biden administration is expected. Apple can fight this or try to avoid it (such as providing an adapter for the box), but this can be ugly and fast and cause serious damage to the brand.

3. Unification of environment and professionals

Avoiding the USB-C rule by including a dongle undermines Apple’s claim to protect the environment by reducing unnecessary accessories (a recent motive used to justify removing the charger from the iPhone). ). Conversely, migrating to USB-C has obvious environmental benefits and ultimately offers a universal charging option for MacBooks and iPhones.

Will Apple Add USB-C Charging to MagSafe?

Apple

Personally, I’ll add a fourth reason here. Objectively, that makes sense. In recent years, Apple has migrated MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models to USB-C, saying experts need a port. The iPhone Pro lineup has been strange so far. Apple also announced this month that it has modified its stance on third-party iPhone repairs and is open to U-turns.

Of course, this is still Apple, and it has long been thought that the company’s preferred method is to skip USB-C altogether, make it portless, and use only MagSafe for charging. Therefore, skepticism is wise. In any case, the iPhone 14’s range is astonishing with major redesigns, super-large new budget models, potential Touch ID returns, further camera upgrades, and controversial pill-shaped punchholes for Pro models. It is becoming a full shape.

It really looks like Apple is trying to think differently.

___

Follow Gordon on Facebook

Forbes details

Apple iOS 15.1.1 Release: Need to Upgrade?

Touch ID once again hinted at the 2022 iPhone 14 model

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/gordonkelly/2021/11/20/apple-iphone-14-pro-max-usb-c-connector-upgrade-iphone-13-pro-max/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos