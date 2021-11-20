How Facebook and Google Fund Global Misinformation





They are hundreds and have won tens of thousands of engagements and hundreds of thousands of views. As of early November, MIT Technology Review discovered that there were still dozens of duplicate fake live videos from this time frame. There is one duplicate pair in Burmese that boasts over 200,000 and over 160,000 views, respectively, and I’m the only one who broadcasts live from all over the country in real time. Facebook removed some of them after we turned their attention to them, but there are still dozens more, not just the pages that posted them. According to Osborne, the company is aware of this issue and has significantly reduced these fake Lives and their distribution over the past year.

Ironically, Rio believes the video was likely torn from the crisis footage uploaded to YouTube as evidence of human rights. In other words, the scenes are certainly from Myanmar, but they were all posted from Vietnam and Cambodia.

For the past six months, Rio has tracked and identified some missing page clusters in Vietnam and Cambodia. Many have used fake live videos to rapidly increase their followers and get viewers to join a Facebook group disguised as a democratic community. Rio is currently worried that the latest rollout of in-stream ads on Facebook’s live video will further motivate Clickbait actors to forge them. One of the 18-page Cambodian clusters began posting highly harmful political misinformation, reaching a total of 16 million engagements and 1.6 million viewers in four months. Facebook deleted all 18 pages in March, but new clusters continue to spin up while other clusters remain.

For everyone Rio knows, these Vietnamese and Cambodian actors do not speak Burmese. They probably do not understand Burmese culture or national politics. The bottom line is that they don’t have to. Not when they are stealing their content.

Rio has since found some of Cambodia’s private Facebook and Telegram groups (one with over 3,000 individuals). There you are exchanging tools and tips on the best money-making strategies. MIT Technology Review reviewed the documents, images, and videos she collected and hired a Khmer translator to interpret a tutorial video that step-by-step through the Clickbait workflow.

These materials show how Cambodian operators collect surveys on the best performing content in each country and steal them on their Clickbait websites. One Google Drive folder shared within the community contains 20 spreadsheets with links to the most popular Facebook groups in 20 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, India, France, Germany, Mexico and Brazil. I have.

The tutorial videos also show you how to find the most viral YouTube videos in different languages ​​and use automated tools to convert each video into an article on your site. For example, we found that 29 YouTube channels spreading political misinformation about Myanmar’s current political situation have been converted to Clickbait articles and redistributed to new Facebook viewers.

One of the YouTube channels that spreads political misinformation in Myanmar. Google eventually withdrew it.

After focusing on the channel, YouTube closed all channels for violating community guidelines. Seven of them have been determined to be part of a collaborative and influential activity related to Myanmar. Choi said YouTube had previously stopped serving ads to nearly 2,000 videos across these channels. We continue to actively monitor our platform to prevent malicious individuals who are trying to abuse our network for profit, she said.

Then there are other tools, such as a tool that allows you to view the pre-recorded video as a fake Facebook live video. Another tool randomly generates US male profile details such as images, names, birthdays, social security numbers, phone numbers, addresses, so yet another tool uses some of that information. You can mass-produce fake Facebook accounts.

Now it’s so easy that many Cambodian actors play alone. Rio calls them micro-entrepreneurs. In the most extreme scenario, I saw an individual managing as many as 11,000 Facebook accounts.

Successful micro-entrepreneurs are also training others to do this job in their community. It will get worse, she says. “Joe around the world may be unknowingly affecting the information environment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.technologyreview.com/2021/11/20/1039076/facebook-google-disinformation-clickbait/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos