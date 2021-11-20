From OnePlus and PAC-MAN to the new AQI app





Let’s take a quick look at why we made this week’s technology news.

When OnePlus met Pac-Man

Now you have a special edition of the OnePlus Nord2 smartphone with the theme of the classic arcade video game Pac-Man. The OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition comes with the same powerful hardware specifications as the Nord 2 released in July, but with a retro makeover Oxygen OS. Classic icons, custom static and dynamic wallpapers, this special edition phone has many other Pacman content that users can unlock. Apart from the elegant dark design on the back, the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition also comes with a DIY PAC-MAN phone holder featuring the game’s most popular characters. (Available on Oneplus.in, from 37,999).

Track AQI with this new app

Air quality in some parts of North India, including Delhi, has plummeted to dangerous levels in the last few days. Fortunately, there are many apps you can use to track this and plan your day. This week, Ambee, a Bangalore-based environmental intelligence platform, released a new air quality and pollen monitoring app that displays real-time street-level environmental data. Users have insights into pollutants PM2.5 and PM10, their health effects, regular air quality alerts, and personalized health recommendations in apps that provide data from multiple locations around the world. Can be obtained. (The Ambee app is available for Android and iOS).

A team led by Northrop Grumman will provide NASA with affordable and sustainable vehicle design to expand human and robotic exploration of the Moon. (Courtesy: Northrop Grumman)

Long moon drive

The US space agency Nazas plans to bring humanity back to the moon through Artemis’ mission, which may have run into problems, but it has not stopped the innovation of aerospace companies. Earlier this week, American company Northrop Grumman partnered with AVL, Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost, and Michelin, which specialize in various areas such as lunar movement systems and vehicle testing systems, to launch a lunar terrain vehicle that can carry Artemis. Announced to design. Astronauts around the surface of the moon. A team led by Northrop Grumman aims to create affordable and sustainable vehicle designs that support human and robotic exploration of the Moon.

New media player for Windows 11

Microsoft is testing a new Media Player app for Windows 11. In a blog post earlier this week, we announced that a redesigned app that supports both audio and video is being rolled out to all Windows Insider on DevChannel. Introduced for initial testing. According to the post, the new media player is suitable for the look and feel of Windows 11. This app fully supports browsing, managing and watching local video and audio collections and replaces the Groove Music app on Windows.

Microsoft has announced that a redesigned Media Player app that supports both audio and video has been rolled out to all Windows Insider in DevChannel with initial testing features. (Courtesy of Microsoft)

Tell an audio story in 99 seconds with a racket

There is a new audio social app in town called its racket. Racket, currently only available on the iOS App Store, allows users to explore micropodcast feeds within 99 seconds. Users can create, edit, and share their own audio stories. According to TechCrunch’s report on launching an app, anyone can easily edit the app’s audio and add and publish relevant tags and cover images to the recording. The report adds that this process takes less than a minute.

While the audio social app ecosystem has grown and Clubhouse and Spotify Greenroom have become popular, the release of Rackets has shown considerable interest among users in the form of short audio snippets. (Visit Racket.com for more information).

