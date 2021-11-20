The first Google Pixel 6a rendering shows a familiar design





TL; DR

The first Google Pixel 6a rendering shows off the expected design. If the rendering proves accurate, the budget-focused model is very similar to the vanilla Pixel 6. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to have a headphone jack.

Thanks to the trusted leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (via 91Mobiles), we know what to expect from Google Pixel 6a. If these leaked renderings prove to be accurate, then a phone like the Vanilla Pixel 6 is very promising. In fact, it could be a little too similar.

Check your rendering below.

Leaked rendering of Google Pixel 6a

Google seems to be doing with the old design of Pixels. This smartphone appears to incorporate all the design clues from the Pixel 6 series. This makes sense when you look at its name. However, there are some speculations as to whether the Google Pixel 6a will be a crib from the design of older A-series devices (such as the Pixel 5a) or from the new line, and these renderings seem to answer that question. ..

Interestingly, this smartphone looks very close to the vanilla Pixel 6. There’s no headphone jack, flat 6.2-inch display, in-display fingerprint sensor, dual-lens camera on the back, and a centered selfie camera notch on the front. .. If anyone just glanced at this, they would probably think it was a complete Pixel 6.

See: All Google Pixel smartphones released so far

However, if you know what we know about A-series devices, there can be many compromises inside the phone. For example, Google Tensor is unlikely to be included, and some of the main Pixel 6 series may lack photography capabilities. Specs may be lower in other areas to keep prices down.

I don’t know when Google plans to launch this phone. But now that it’s leaking, you probably won’t be far away for months. Learn more about Google Pixel 6a by the end of 2021.

comment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidauthority.com/google-pixel-6a-3062838/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos