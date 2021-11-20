Australia fuels space debris!Agency refers to innovation that is similar to a gas station but outside the globe





Australia has announced plans to turn space junk into fuel, especially to power the country’s in-space electric propulsion system.

(Photo: Photo by NASA / Newsmakers) 383927 03: File Photo: STS-79 Astronauts enjoy this view of the Mir Complex against the backdrop of space darkness on the Earth’s horizon. On September 24, 1996, a thin blue line of airglow runs parallel to the earth’s horizon. Mir is nearing its end as Russia plans to take the aircraft out of orbit and safely dump the space station in a controlled crash in late February 2001. Pacific Ocean.

This is a great initiative, as debris such as dead rockets and other unusable spacecraft parts are floating outside the Earth. Today, various government-sponsored agencies and independent space companies are making great efforts to reduce the junk that orbits the Earth.

Meanwhile, some experts warned that space debris could increase further, given that many space agencies are continuously launching satellites to provide their own services. ..

Recently, TechTimes reported that a Russian anti-satellite missile destroyed an old rocket in the country. After successful testing, researchers said the remaining debris of the dead spacecraft could also be added to the current space debris in orbit.

Australia fueled by space debris

According to the latest report from Gadgets 360, Australian space agency Neumann Space has announced that it will work with three companies to convert space debris into fuel.

(Photo: Photo by NASA / Getty Images) This NASA handout image shows a graphic representation of low earth orbit space debris. According to the European Space Agency, there are 8,500 objects larger than 10 cm (about 3.9 inches) and 150,000 objects larger than 1 cm (about 0.39 inches) orbiting the earth. NASA investigators are investigating the possibility of space debris.

The engine added that the fuel produced from the space junk would power its electric propulsion system. Meanwhile, Neuman Space will also work with Astroscale, a Japanese startup developing satellites to capture debris floating outside the Earth.

Nanorocks, an American tech company, will also support the Australian space agency. We provide a robot that can cut and store space debris. If you would like to know more details, please visit this link.

Australian space junk solution comparable to gas stations

The Guardian reported that Australia’s new space junk solution works like a gas station. Herve Astier, CEO of Neumann Space, explained that most companies are now trying to destroy and burn dead rockets and unusable parts.

He added that they make this method the main solution for rising space debris outside the planet.

“But if it’s there and you can capture it and reuse it, it doesn’t ship there, so it makes sense from a business perspective,” the company’s CFO added.

