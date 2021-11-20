The latest Pixel 6a rendering shows that Google is likely to reuse the Pixel 6 design, but there are few hardware changes.





Recycling old smartphone chassis and using them in new, affordable models is a common practice by Google, Apple, and others. When the Pixel 5awas was officially here, it was clear that the midranger design was inspired by the Pixel 5. If you look at the rendering of these pixels 6a, you’ll probably agree that they’re similar to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

It’s no surprise that the Pixel 6a will be equipped with a first-generation tensor chip.

Rendering on the Pixel 6a was introduced thanks to the tag team of 91mobiles and Twitter’s OnLeaks. The latest images show that Google intends to stick to the design of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro when the Midranger launches next year. However, if the Pixel 6 had a 6.4-inch display, the Pixel 6a is said to have a 6.2-inch screen. This means that Google needs to ask its suppliers to mass-produce new panels for their next cell phone.

Apple has to stop and Google is crazy, says Tim Sweeney

The Pixel6as screen has exactly the same front-facing punch holes as the Pixel6, so it’s not difficult. The supply chain has been manufactured before, so we already have enough information about these dimensions. Low-priced phones are also said to have an in-screen fingerprint reader, so they could belong to a model released earlier this year by Google.

Behind the scenes, it’s easy to find a rear camera visor that houses two sensors and one LED flash. According to the rendering, the Pixel 6a will also have a two-tone finish along with the back of the glass, but it has not been confirmed whether Google will add wireless charging to the successor to the Pixel 5a. So far, there are only speculations about that specification.

Qualcomm has previously stated that it will continue to work with Google as long as it provides the Snapdragon chipset to Google, but it’s not surprising to see the first-generation Tensor chip with Pixel 6 inside. is. Google is said to have already begun development work on the second generation Tensor. Therefore, Apple follows the same business practices and works so well that you can save on manufacturing costs by using the current generation of hardware.

It’s unclear if the chip shortage will improve in 2022, but if it does, the Pixel 6a may be launched sooner than the Pixel 5a. If you want to see the latest rendered clips, check out the video below and let us know in the comments about your thoughts.

News source: 91mobiles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wccftech.com/google-pixel-6a-renders-same-design-as-pixel-6/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos