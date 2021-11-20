Rendering on the Google Pixel 6a reveals a Pixel 6-like design, no headphone jack





It’s only been a month since Google announced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Some customers who pre-ordered the device on the launch date have not yet received the device. Meanwhile, the leaks surrounding the Pixel 6a have already begun to flow to the Internet. The Pixel 6 budget variation is at least six months away from the official announcement, but with the kindness of 91Mobiles and @Onleaks, we first confirmed its rendering.

The Pixel 6a is a cheap and small sibling of the Pixel 6 with a similar design language. That is, a glass back and camera visor with a dual tone design. Rendering ensures that the device has a dual camera setup with a single LED flash. On the front is a flat 6.2-inch OLED display with a punched-hole camera in the center. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner. This is expected to be better than the buggy slow sensor on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

Regarding the arrangement of ports and buttons, the power locker and volume locker are located on the right side, and only the SIM card tray is stored on the left side. The USB-C port is located at the bottom along with two speaker grills, one for the speaker and one for the microphone. Rendering shows a Pixel 6a without a 3.5mm headphone jack. This is the first Pixel smartphone to show that the port has been completely removed from Google’s smartphone lineup.

The Pixel 6a is reportedly sized 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm, with the rear camera bumps protruding an additional 1.7mm. For comparison, the Pixel 6 measures 158.60 x 74.80 x 8.9mm and features a 6.4-inch OLED display. This means that future budget Pixel smartphones should be significantly more compact. Today’s leaks don’t shed light on the Pixel 6a’s specs and prices, but given how widespread Google smartphones tend to leak before they go on sale, it’s only a matter of time.

If the specifications are correct and the price is right, the Pixel 6a could be a replacement for the compact Pixel 6 that many have been looking for.

