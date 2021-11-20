Call of Duty War Zone’s new Pacific map delayed by a week





Update (11/20/21)-Call of Duty’s Twitter account announces that Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific Season 1 and its new map Caldera have been delayed by a week from December 2nd to December 8th. Announced. Person who owns the Call Duties: Vanguard only has 24-hour first-time play access to the Caldera Map on its first day. Open access to all players will begin on December 9th.

The original story is as follows:

Call of Duty: Warzone’s new Pacific map will debut on December 2, less than a month after Call of Duty: Vanguard was launched on November 5.

Activision released a new content roadmap for Call of Duty on Thursday, marking an important date to lay the groundwork for migrating players from Verdansk to Caldera’s beaches. Some new images of the caldera have also been revealed.

It’s all mentioned in Call of Duty’s huge blog, but here are the highlights you need to know.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Roadmap Screenshot

October 28th (console) and November 2nd (PC): Call of Duty: Vanguard will begin preloading. If you’re worried that your hard drive might get stuck with yet another Call of Duty installation, the good news is that Vanguard will be 30% to 50% smaller than the previous game’s installation size. Still, it sounds like a good deal of storage space.

Have you played Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War?

Yes, No

November 5th: Call of Duty: Vanguard launches on console and PC. This includes campaigns, multiplayer and zombie modes. This is also when Call of Duty’s new kernel-level anti-cheat program “Ricochet” begins its server-side implementation. Warzone’s implementation of Ricochet will begin on December 2nd.

November 5th to December 2nd: Vanguard pre-season. This includes the new Vanguard map for November 17th.

November 18: Call of Duty: War Zone Strategy: Flashback Event begins. This is described as an “Angkor” limited-time event celebrating Verdansk’s 18-month service. Players can earn unique emblems just by participating and earn animated calling cards to win the match.

November 24: Complete the Warzone and Vanguard multiplayer challenges to unlock the “Pacific Secrets” and get information on the Caldera Map.

November 30th and December 1st: “The Last Time of Verdansk” event. Activision is making fun of the event by saying, “Blow off the bomb.” This suggests that a fairly destructive slate wipe is seen before the caldera lives. Given that they have already turned Verdansk into a nuclear weapon, I wonder how big the bomb can be.

December 2: Call of Duty Season 1 begins in Vanguard and Warzone. Vanguard players will receive access to the new multiplayer map, 24-hour exclusive access to Warzone, and Warzone will launch the new Pacific Map Caldera. Players can also purchase a new Battle Pass and receive two free “functional” weapons.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Screenshot

Vanguard is also looking at the integration of Call of Duty Black Ops and vice versa. All Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare operators and calling cards will be transferred to the War Zone, including Cross Progression and Seasonal Prestige.

Certain weapons in Black Ops and Modern Warfare are integrated into specific Warzone playlists. This currently includes reverse island playlists such as Resurgence and Mini Royale, in addition to the regular battle royale and plunder modes. All over 150 weapons unlocked in the previous season will also be integrated with Warzone Pacific.

A new swarm of images of the Warzone Pacific caldera map has also been revealed. See the gallery below for mountain heights and sand depths to visit for your next battle royale victory. Activision states that it has over 200 interesting points that players can discover.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Caldera Map Screenshot

Don’t forget to check out our massive Call of Duty: Vanguard Preview Coverage. Recently, I introduced behind the scenes of the Vanguard campaign. He also showed how God of War composer Bear McCreary brings his distinctive musical style to Call of Duty Fire Fight.

