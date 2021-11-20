Save up to 60% on Google Smart Home Technology on Curry’s Black Friday Sale





Black Friday is officially on sale and you can save a lot of Google smart home products at Currys to get things started. Whether you’re looking for a smart speaker, smart display or smart security device, you can make money with the Currys Black Friday Sale.

If you’re looking for one of the best smart speakers, you’ll find all the deals from the small Google Nest Mini (2nd generation) to the Google Nest Hub Max. The best video doorbells and Google’s smart security cameras also have some great deals.

If you already own a Google device, it makes sense to buy more Google devices as everything works together to provide a seamless smart home setup. But even if it doesn’t, all the products in Google’s catalog look great, are easy to use, and are incredibly smart.

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) currently costs only £ 18 in Currys and is one of the best Black Friday deals I’ve ever seen. Great for bedside tables and hallways, but if you want to use a smart display in your bedroom, you’ll also get a discount on Google Nest Hub 2, which is almost 40% of your RRP.

If you want the biggest and the best, Google Nest Hub Max may be a better choice. With the 6.5MP camera, it recognizes your face and acts as a smart security camera while you’re away. The large, bright screen is great for making recipes while cooking, and you can even watch videos. See the Google Nest Hub Max review for more information.

Looking for a doorbell? You need to decide whether to connect to the mains. If so, you don’t have to worry about charging, but it will be more difficult to install.

For those who want to plug in, Google Nest Hello Doorbell is a wired device with a whopping £ 60 discount this week. However, if you need a battery-powered device, Google Nest Doorbell-Battery has also been reduced. This is a new product in 2021 and is a more stylish kit. Take a look at the GoogleNestDoorbell-Battery review to find out what T3 thought about it.

