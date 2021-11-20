COP26 Big Tech: The people who attended the Climate Change Conference and their roles were:





When the world’s most important and powerful people get together these days to discuss issues of global impact, executives from the world’s most powerful tech companies are usually in the room.

The debate on climate change is no exception. From power-intensive data centers to global supply chains, technology can become a carbon-intensive business if not implemented correctly. And as the effects of the climate crisis (fires, floods, hurricanes, droughts) become more pronounced, tech companies are increasingly speaking out in conversations about how to tackle the climate crisis.

This means not only working to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, but also attending events such as the United Nations Climate Change Summit COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland during the first two weeks of November.

World leaders and energy company executives played the loudest roles at COP26, with varying levels of visibility, but many of the largest tech companies in the United States also attended the summit.

This is what they were doing.

Bezos in the room

The most prominent technician at COP26 was former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Probably at his disadvantage. His presence at the United Nations Summit has received various welcomes.

During a short trip to Glasgow (he attended a two-week summit somewhere in a day or two), Bezos gained another 2 billion in landscape restoration and food through his climate-based Bezos Earth Foundation. Announced to donate dollars. Changes in the system after being prompted to take care of the Earth as seen from the edge of the universe.

This was a headline, but it didn’t impress climate activists. Many of them were deeply dissatisfied with how Bezos attended the summit. It wasn’t his presence at COP26 that bothered them, but the fact that he used it as an opportunity for PR, not as an opportunity to listen to the voices of those most affected by the crisis. They said.

“People of this kind should not give a speech here. They should be here and targeted as responsible for these changes,” said Txai Surui, a 24-year-old indigenous activist from Rondônia, Brazil. Told.

“Why does he have more voices than young people who are suffering or will suffer from the consequences of the climate crisis?” Asked Argentine climate activist Nicole Becker. “Of course, he needs to change his lifestyle first, so he needs to participate in the conversation.”

She added that the top 1% of earners like billionaires and Bezos are most responsible for the climate crisis, so they offer a solution without trying to change their way. That is hypocritical (Bezos jets in and out of Glasgow in his private life).

During the march and climate change protests that took place during the summit, several people had signs with a variation of the phrase “we are burning the wrong Amazon.”

Amazon was a popular target for protesters.

Katie Collins / CNET and other millionaires

Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates had a quieter presence at the summit than Bezos and was less criticized (although he also seemed to be in and out on a private jet).

Gates spoke to world leaders to update the progress of his climate initiative, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, and call on them to come together to launch the “Green Industrial Revolution.”

He said he spent three days at the summit trying to encourage people to scale clean technology. “Inventing zero-carbon alternatives is not enough to avoid the worst effects of climate disasters. Make them affordable and accessible to people around the world. You need to, “he said.

He also urged rich middle-income countries to do more to help areas that are the least responsible for climate change but are most affected by climate change.

However, it is not clear whether Gates spoke with people in these areas at the summit. The criticism of many white male leaders at the summit was that they spent a lot of time speaking and not having enough time to hear-especially with young blacks who are leaders of the climate justice movement. For indigenous women.

“Everyone has a different view of this,” said Lucas Joppa, Microsoft’s chief environmental officer, in an interview, commenting on the role that engineers can play in COPs. “Some of these individuals have not only grown their business from nothing to a global scale, but also to a scale that the world has never seen before.” “For example. Looking at the penetration of renewable energy into the market, that’s exactly what the world needs to do during the transition. “

Behind the scenes

Prior to the summit, Apple, Facebook, Google and other companies announced a new pledge to further improve their sustainability credibility. But at the event, they made it pretty unobtrusive.

Lisa Jackson, Apple’s Vice President of Sustainability, posted on Twitter about her participation in COP26 and her meeting with US President Joe Biden. At the summit, Apple and Amazon signed the World Economic Forum’s First Mover Alliance, which aims to expand the emerging technologies essential for the transition of the world economy to net-zero carbon by 2050.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement that joining the coalition “helps further accelerate efforts to decarbonize businesses through real-world business change and innovation.” (Jassy did not participate in the COP, but other executives of the company did.)

In an interview, Facebook’s Director of Global Sustainability, Edward Palmieri, said his role at the summit was to ensure that the company was engaged in appropriate partnerships and coalitions to tackle the climate crisis. rice field.

“Our basic commitment to sustainability is that if it teaches us something, we will take care of our home and be orderly in terms of sustainability. Not only do we need to make sure, but global solutions will take us all together. Work together and get it done. “

One of Palmieri’s focus at this event was to learn more about water management. As a result, Facebook can meet its goal of recovering more water than it consumes by 2030. Water plays a major role in cooling Facebook’s global data centers and maintaining adequate levels of humidity. However, the company states that it also recognizes that it is also a shared community resource that needs to be restored to prevent water pollution and shortages.

Microsoft also attended the summit in hopes of learning and contributing, Joppa said. He spent some time in Glasgow learning more about carbon removal and carbon accounting.

“Today’s greenhouse gas reduction market is significantly oversubscribed and needs to be modified by the world and Microsoft to reach their unique goals,” he said. “We need a much more general kind of standard and definition of how to do accounting.”

Play with the crowd

Microsoft was one of COP26’s main sponsors, with not only logos everywhere, but also stands in the “Green Zone” (part of the summit is open to the public). The booth welcomed school children and other participants to explore the company’s various initiatives working towards the goal of becoming carbon negative by 2030. The space also provided a platform for small businesses to showcase climate technology. This includes NCX invested by Microsoft and uses aerial photography and AI to survey forests.

Microsoft’s green zone stand.

Katie Collins / CNET

Funding these companies is important, according to Joppa, but it’s also important to reach out to clients and customers through Microsoft’s platform. “The way you hold all kinds of hands and lift each other is to really help people notice all the solutions out there,” he said.

Other tech companies have also focused COP26’s efforts on trying to use reach to increase access to the summit.

Google used the Arts and Culture project to bring people from all over the world into the Green Zone. Meanwhile, Facebook livestreamed a conversation about climate science from a small booth in the Summit’s UN Pavilion.

According to Palmieri, public awareness has risen over the last few years, especially at COPs, and Facebook’s platform can be used to continue discussions about what is happening at the UN Climate Summit.

Instagram, in particular, has become an important platform for young climate activists around the world to attract viewers and educate them about the climate crisis. During COP26, Emma Watson used her Instagram presence to introduce her followers to many of these activists. Not only do these activists do important work in their communities, they also form a loosely grouped online activist network.

But one of Palmieri’s expectations is to allow information to flow in both directions.

“What really matters, and hopes that our platform will be able to do more and more, is probably some of the lesser-represented climate change experiences from certain parts of the world. To bring to decision makers and the community. We are wealthier and have more voices. “

Activists arrive at COP26 with a powerful message encouraging rapid climate change measures.See all photos

