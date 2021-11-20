Astra successfully reaches orbit for the first time with its latest rocket launch – TechCrunch





Within a small (but growing) group that is on track, there is another launch company that can be newly counted: Astra. Alaska-based rocket startups recorded their achievements late Friday night and took off from the launch site in Kodiak, Alaska, shortly after 9 pm local time (1 am Eastern Standard Time).

This is Astra’s “LV0007” mission, a follow-up to the last attempt in August, when the rocket made a rocky start with a short hover and lateral struff movement shortly after takeoff before reaching orbit. Finished before doing. Astra then investigated the cause of the misfire (early engine shutdown) before initially setting up the launch of the LV0007 at the end of October. It has shifted due to the weather.

This new launch and the first successful flight into Astra’s orbit surprised everyone, including Astra’s own team, in less than a year after the company arrived in space with a test launch of Rocket 3.2. I was amazed at how close I was to achieving it.

Astra’s approach to the launch industry fits into an unsatisfied niche, claiming that a quick turnaround to manufacturing and a mass approach can produce small payload rockets at a price that more companies can get. Instead of relying on a ride-sharing model for large vehicles like SpaceX’s Falcon 9 or paying a relatively high price for something like Rocket Lab’s Electron, it carries cargo into space on a dedicated mission. increase.

Benjamin Lyon of Astra, the company’s chief engineer, will be attending this year’s TC Sessions: Space. I will definitely talk about the victory of this milestone.

