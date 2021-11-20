Black Friday 2021 Sales Less Than $ 50: Great Deals on Items You Want to Buy





This story is part of the Holiday Gift Guide 2021 and will help you find the perfect gift with a list of ideas by topic, recipient and price.

There are so many Black Friday deals available today that it’s almost impossible to track them. You can spend days looking at literally all Black Friday ads and trying to figure out what’s available now and what’s coming next week, but that’s not a good use of your time.

Instead, a team of deal hunting experts has put together a list of the best Black Friday deals for under $ 50 that you can buy today. Yes, all of these deals are currently available and will be available at Black Friday prices next week. You don’t have to wait unless you like the risk of them selling out before you can get it yourself.

Check out our list of Black Friday deals for less than $ 25 for even better suggestions on what to buy now.

Amazon

This bundle saves a lot of money on the all-new Echo Show 5 and the new Blink Mini indoor camera. For Black Friday, Amazon sells the Echo Show 5 for $ 45. This means you can add an indoor security camera for as little as $ 5. The great thing is that you can see the camera from the Echo Show 5 (and your phone). This makes for a perfect combo.

Amazon

This 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription comes in the form of a digital code, so you can start just minutes after you receive it. Now it’s $ 20 cheaper, so your monthly cost will drop from $ 5 to just $ 3.33. These can be stacked for years of access, so get them now before the price goes up.

Chris Monroe / CNET

Google’s 2nd Generation NestHub Smart Display features a 7-inch display that allows you to watch videos, view recipes, host video chats, and more. You can ask the Google Assistant to help you with math problems and conversions, teach you daily weather, and help control your smart home gear. At this price, you want them around the house, so you might want to grab two of them.

Logitech

This gaming mouse is 50% off and offers some very nice features to help you level up easily. It works on both Mac and PC, with 11 customizable buttons, an adjustable weight system, up to 25,600 dpi and more. This is less than a few dollars from the low price so far, so don’t miss it.

Amazon last updated the Fire HD 8 tablet by doubling onboard storage, strengthening its internal processor, and adding USB-C charging instead of Micro-USB in 2020. It comes in four different colors and can be purchased for an additional $ 30 if you want to upgrade to the 64GB model.

WD

Seriously, you never have too much storage. This 1TB drive is the cheapest way to back up your files, store your favorite photos and more.

Nomads

Nomad is known for producing high quality mobile accessories that not only look good, but also have great features. The Base Station Mini is a small wireless charger with a built-in magnet that allows you to make perfect adjustments every time. This limited time sale is 30% off.

Amazon

The Halo View fitness tracker is actually still in the pre-order stage, but it still didn’t stop Amazon from discounting it. Shipping will begin on December 8th. Available in three colors and two sizes, Halo View can count steps, provide on-demand blood oxygen levels, monitor sleep, and more. It comes with a one-year Halo membership, after which you’ll return to $ 4 per month.

Blue

Whether you want to improve the sound quality of your work calls or try streaming, Blue’s microphone is one of the best options. Snowball is one of the most basic USB microphones in the world, but it offers excellent audio quality and is very easy to set up. There are both black and white.

A printer may not be a fun gift, but it’s a very practical purchase for your home office. At this price, it’s cheaper (in most cases) than buying ink for current printers, and it also includes a scanner and copier.

