



Intelligent building technology for functional architecture

We often take things for granted, sometimes registering very few things that really matter, and only notice them if they are missing. Of course, this can be applied to many things in life, especially in the building industry, especially in intelligent building techniques that run in the background while ensuring the functionality and longevity of building ideas.

Courtesy of Hager

Hager’s team of German electrical experts supports architects and planners with individually adaptable strategies to realize the technological infrastructure that is characteristic of so many modern buildings. Based in Saarland, the company provides all the necessary elements for a well-thought-out concept in the areas of energy distribution, energy efficiency, cable routing, smart building control and safety technology.

In addition to Hager, the expertise of other brands in the group, such as Barker and Elcom, has also expanded the range of products and services over the years. Whether it’s a single product or a customized overall solution, the broad range of groups features high standards for easy installation, ease of use, and safety, quality, and aesthetics. ..

Courtesy of Hager

Make the solution available to a team of 11,500 people in more than 100 countries. In-house manufacturing means that bespoke solutions with specific dimensions, unusual materials, personalized color ideas, and special configurations can all be manufactured under one roof.

Early in the company’s 65-year history, it was known for its meters and distribution cabinets. Today, the company offers a comprehensive infrastructure with award-winning designs and a comprehensive portfolio that captures opportunities in terms of building electrical requirements, whether in residential, industrial or commercial construction. doing.

Notable references include the waters of Hamburg and Charlottenfe in Berlin, but the most notable are the Hager Forum in Obernai. The architecture of Sauerbruch Hutton Architects is an impressive illustration of the company’s future, while at the same time reflecting the company’s values, including tradition, innovation, sustainability and humility, despite its perfection.

