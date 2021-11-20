The blue and green bubble gap narrows as Google messages display iMessage’s reaction as an emoji





Over the last decade, there has been a fierce conflict between Android and iOS users. After all, it’s up to you to decide if one is better than the other, but when it comes to messages, Apple’s iMessage platform is much better than the other. Apple is gradually expanding the platform’s feature set, and Google seems to want the same. iMessage is blue and Android messages are green. Currently, Google’s messaging app displays emoji immediately for iMessage reactions.

Google Messages translates iMessage reactions into emoji. Emojis are much easier to understand than clumsy text.

Apple is ahead of the competition when it comes to adding features to the iMessage app. The company has introduced a response to messages that allows iOS users to respond to specific messages in six different ways. Regarding cross-platform behavior. Google messages could not interpret these reactions. Now the company uses emoji to express the reaction of a particular iMessage.

Google turns iMessage’s reaction into text that looks very awkward. For example, if an iPhone user responds to a particular message with all their heart, it will look like this: [Person] “Loved” is followed by the text of the message. Inadequate digital translation of reactions can be difficult to understand if Android users aren’t used to iMessage reactions.

For now, it’s not clear how this “classification” works, but imagine that Google messages will find incoming messages that start with “likes” and try to match the previous message. Please try. Once you know which message is responding, Google Messages will probably hide the incoming iMessage fallback and instead display an emoji below the original message.

That said, iMessage has a different set of reactions than what Google Messages currently offers in RCS chat. Google may explain this as described in the code that “maps” iMessage’s reaction. You probably just map to the set of reactions available in today’s Google messages, or to different emojis.

According to the beta code of Google Messages discovered by 9to5Google, Android will convert iMessage reactions to emoji. Emojis are much easier to understand and avoid the hassle of communication.

This is just a small step forward when it comes to reducing the gap between the blue and green bubble discussions. Perhaps soon, these two platforms will co-exist with proper support for common features. When it pans out, users will be able to interact without boundaries, but that is unlikely to happen.

Everyone, that’s all. What do you think about this theme? Let us know in the comments section below.

