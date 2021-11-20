Network to accelerate mining innovation is based in Sudbury





Mining Innovation Commercialization Network officially launched on November 17th

The Mining Innovation Commercialization Network (MICA) was officially launched on November 17th.

Based in Sudbury and led by the city’s Center for Excellence in Mining Innovation (CEMI), the project brings together hundreds of mining companies, industrial suppliers, academic organizations, researchers and industrial innovators across Canada to bring together the mining industry. Innovate and modernize.

Focus areas include increased productivity, improved environmental performance, strengthened Canada’s mineral supply chain, and increased domestic and export sales of Canadian innovators.

The MICA Initiative will extend the operational life of existing mines and reduce the time it takes to produce new deposits by accelerating the development and commercialization of innovative autonomous and clean technologies in the mining sector, thereby reducing the time it takes to produce new deposits in Canada. Is expected to be positioned as global. Leader in sustainable mining and clean technology development.

“The main purpose of the MICA network is to increase the number, size and market reach of Canadian mining SMEs (SMEs) that create high-tech solutions that accelerate the transition to low carbon,” Douglas Morrison said. Said on the 17th of March.news release

Morrison is President and Chief Executive Officer of CEMI and a Board of Directors of MICA.

MICA will work with regional innovation centers across Canada to form what is known as the “Cooperative National Innovation Ecosystem”.

Major partners already participating include the Bradshaw Research Initiative for Minerals and Mining (BC), InnoTech Alberta (AB), Saskatchewan Polytechnic (SK), MaRS (ON), Groupe MISA (PQ), and the College of the North. Includes Atlantic (NL). ).

The MICA idea was first proposed in 2015, and in July the federal government announced $ 40 million in funding for the project.

MICA will utilize at least $ 100 million in private sector investments, create 900 jobs, launch 12 new businesses and at least 30 new products and services related to Canada’s $ 109 billion sector. , Is expected to commercialize the process.

