Chrome OS Gallery gets a new shiny icon right after opening an image in Google Photos





The Chrome OS Gallery app has been rocking the same tired old logo for some time. I’ve received updates in the past, but it wasn’t that great. For some, the iconography isn’t that exciting, but every time I see an update for any of the system web apps, I know that Google is planning something big.

Today, on Chrome OS Canary 98, I noticed that the gallery app itself is spanking new icons. You can see it in the image below. It was so small that it would have to be recreated on the device shelf, but basically two Polaroid photos are stacked in a red circle with a magical glow in the center. ..

If you’re familiar with the Google Photos auto-adjustment feature, you know that these look pretty much the same, except for the placement. Open any media, including photos and videos, to launch this new gallery visual. So why does the company want to replace this image now? What does it mean in the future?

Well, this is where it gets really exciting! Yesterday I tested the same process of opening a photo in canary mode on a Chromebook, but what about? All photos opened, whether stored locally or via the drive of the File app opened in Google Photos! Yes, the Google Photos icon launched at the bottom of my shelf displayed images and provided few or no navigation options. Unlike the gallery, I couldn’t move on to the next photo.

The most shocking part of this is that you don’t have the Google Photos Play Store application installed on your device. That is, these locally stored images will be launched in the Google Photos web app. I checked the photos on the web, but the images I opened on my device didn’t upload. Instead, Photos seems to be acting as a photo viewer.

Immediately after this happened, this new gallery application icon appeared in its place, which, to say the least, made me very sad. Was it a short-term experiment, nothing more, or was it an accidental (or intentional) slip of an exciting future plan? You are a judge.

Google has long seen plans to integrate photo sharing and storage services into Chrome OS, and even integrate them into wallpaper apps. It hasn’t been rolled out yet, and the new experience is called the Personalization Hub, but it’s huge in itself. In addition to that, the fact that you slipped an image stored on your local hard drive can also be previewed in Google Photos, new iconography, etc., that the company is cooking, or at least testing. You can check it. ..

Most other system web applications have received iconographic updates in the past. In fact, this happens twice, and almost every app touches Google’s magic. Recently, the Crosh terminal app has been spun off the web and got its own SWA wrapper with a cute little block icon. Anyway, I believe this is a seemingly harmless update and will have a big impact on Google Photos’ integration plans. Users have wanted this for a while, and I’m glad to say that it looks like it could happen sooner than we think.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chromeunboxed.com/chrome-os-gallery-iconography-update-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos