



THE FLATS No. 18 Georgia Institute of Technology women’s basketball has returned home and opened a two-game home stand on Sunday to welcome Dodd to the McCammish Pavilion. The Yellow Jacket and Tigers will be tipping at 4pm on the ACC network.

No.18 Georgia Institute of Technology (4-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. Auburn (1-2, 0-0 SEC)

TV: ACC Network | Watch Online

Play-by-Play: Pam Ward Analyst: Chelsea Gray

Radio: Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket App

Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer Analyst: Cortnee Walton

Live Statistics: Click here

Info: Media Central | 2022 GTWBB Media Guide

Georgia Institute of Technology and Auburn meet in hardwood for the first time since 1997 on Sunday, as Yellowjacket looks not to hurt their record. The yellow jacket set a 4-0 record for Matinee on Sunday, aiming for the first Tigers victory in program history. The three yellow jackets are 12.5 points per game average, a double-digit average paced by Nerea Hermosa. Lorela Cubaj has averaged double-doubles in the young season, adding 10.3 points per game and the team’s highest 11.8 rebounds. Cubaji leads the ACC and is the third largest rebound in the country.

Auburn began the season with a record one-on-two drop game between Georgia Southern and the Old Dominion before collecting a win against Alabama. The Tigers, led by first-year head coach Johnny Harris, lead twice in half-time in three games this season. Auburn is aggressively led by Honesty Scott-Grayson, who donates 14.0 points per game. Sania Wells and Aicha Coulibaly will add 12.7 points each for each game. Coulibaly is also double-double on average, ensuring the team’s best 10.0 rebounds per game.

Georgia Tech and Auburn met three times on hardwood, with the final meeting in 1997. The jacket and Tigers also met twice in 1975-76. Auburn participated in all three contests, including a pair in Atlanta.

