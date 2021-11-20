Commercial launch of microalgae cheddar and redefined meat





At the recent COP26 Summit (the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference), many complaints were expressed about the exclusion of food and agriculture from conversations about climate change. In the field of food technology, climate change, sustainability, and food security are often at the forefront of conversation. Animal agriculture is harmful to the environment and is known to contribute to greenhouse gas emissions, but alternative protein sources are often cited as potential solutions.

One voice at COP26 that confirmed the exposure to animal farming and alternative proteins was Pat Brown, CEO and founder of Impossible Foods. In an opportunity to talk, Brown said that if we quit animal farming, we could basically bring the clock back to 2000 environmentally. Meat analogs (like Impossible) provide a solution that makes animal proteins obsolete (according to Brown)).

In this week’s Other Alternative Protein News, we’ve collected articles on Sophie’s Bionutrients, Redefined Meat, Helina, and Next-Generation Foods. read!

Photograph of Sophie’s Bionutrient Microalgae Milk as the Base for New Cheddar Cheese Products

Sophie’s Bionutrient’s launches cheese made from algae

Singapore-based Sophie’s Bionutrients grows microalgae in bioreactors, and this week the company announced that it has partnered with the Ingredion Idea Labs Innovation Center to develop an alternative cheddar cheese. Cheese is based on the company’s microalgae milk, which was announced in May this year as the first dairy-free milk made from this ingredient. Alternative dairy and cheese products are usually made from soybeans, coconuts, cashew nuts, and oats, but as far as I know, Sophie’s is the first to use microalgae for this purpose. This innovative cheese product is intended to mimic the sharp taste and texture of semi-hard cheddar cheese, providing twice the recommended amount of vitamin B12 in a single dose.

Meat redefinition begins commercial cutting of whole plant-based meat

Israel-based Redefine Meat has created a line of plant-based whole cut meat called New Meat. This week, the company worked with chefs from the UK, the Netherlands, Germany and Israel to launch the first commercial launch of New Meat in a fine dining restaurant. .. The first meat analogs in the New Meat lineup include beef and lamb cuts such as kebabs, sausages, minced meat and burgers. Mimicking the texture of real meat within alternative protein products is a challenge, and many companies in this area are competing to commercialize viable products, as REdefine Meat is currently doing. I am.

Precision Fermentation Company Helaina Raises $ 20 Million For Breast Milk Protein

Helaina announced this week that startups have raised $ 20 million to create immunoequivalent proteins in breast milk using precision fermentation. The Series A round was co-led by Spark Capital and Siam Capital alongside other investors, bringing the company’s total funding to $ 24.5 million. The new capital will be directed to its manufacturing and commercialization processes, team building, and market development strategies.

Next Gen Foods Launches TiNDLE Plant-Based Chicken in Amsterdam, Opens Innovation Center in Singapore

Singapore-based startup NextGen Foods announced last week that its flagship alternative chicken product (named TiNDLE) has landed in a restaurant in Amsterdam. After debuting in Singapore in early 2021, TiNDLE was launched in Hong Kong, Macau, Kuala Lumpur and the United Arab Emirates. The launch in Amsterdam marks the beginning of TiNDLE’s expansion into Europe and beyond. NextGen plans to introduce this product in Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States next year. Please read the full article here.

Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thespoon.tech/alt-protein-round-up-microalgae-cheddar-and-redefine-meats-commercial-launch/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos