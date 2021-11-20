50% Off Google Pixel 6 Deals on AT & T Black Friday Sale





As one of the latest devices on the market, I didn’t expect the Google Pixel 6 to have many features on this Black Friday. Still, this promotion from AT & T is one of the best and there are a lot of great offers out there.

Currently, AT & T offers 50% off the price of Google Pixel 6. That leaves you paying only $ 10.28 a month. To get this price, you need to get an unlimited data plan, but to get the best price on the Pixel 6, it’s a requirement from most carriers.

It’s important to note that instead of just paying a discounted price, AT & T will provide you with a $ 370 billing credit and will spread it over the entire term of your telephone contract, leaving you with that monthly fee.

Some retailers have problems with Google Pixel 6 inventory, but AT & T doesn’t seem to be affected and can be delivered from November 24th to November 29th.

50% Off Google Pixel 6 at AT & T What is Google Pixel 6?

While the Google Pixel 6 doesn’t compete with the world’s best flagships, this new phone still has a lot to offer. The 6.4-inch FHD + display isn’t as impressive as other more expensive devices, but it looks bright and clear. Combine this with a 90Hz refresh rate for a smooth experience when swiping your phone.

Google promises 24 hours of battery life with a 4524mAh battery and promises up to 30% charge in 30 minutes. Google has also expanded the new 8GB RAM “Google Tensor” processor. From our testing, the processor seemed to be catching up with the best and providing an impressive experience in most categories.

The dual camera setup provides impressive camera performance. It’s not as powerful as Samsung or Apple can offer, but it could still be one of the best.

Find out more about today’s best Google Pixel 6 deals

Are you waiting for Black Friday? Visit Google Pixel 6 Black Friday deals to see expert forecasts.

