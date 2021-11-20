Alphabet has 100 “housekeeping” robots in its offices to perform errands.clock





In critical development, Google’s parent company Alphabet has been testing prototype robots by autonomously performing small tasks in Google’s office. Alphabet moves robots in Google’s office area by the Everyday Robots project team in the Experimental X Lab Wing launched in 2019 to train robots to perform tasks in complex environments such as homes and offices. Announced that it is being manufactured. Perform small and useful tasks such as wiping tables, sorting waste, and opening doors.

Approximately 100 robots are autonomously performing a variety of tasks on Google’s Bay Area campus as scientists move their robots out of the lab to help them in areas other than industrial areas.

In a blog post talking about the experiment, Hans Peter Brondmo, Chief Robot Officer for the Everybody Robots project, said: .. “

“I can now learn to equip the same robot that separates garbage with a squeegee, wipe the table, and use the same gripper to grab the cup to open the door,” he added to his blog. ..

Alphabet has spent the past few years developing integrated hardware and software technologies to enable robots to learn to transfer knowledge from the virtual world to the real world. Robots are equipped with various cameras and sensors to understand and absorb the world around them.

According to the organization, robots are gradually becoming better at understanding the world around them and are proficient in performing normal activities by combining machine learning techniques such as reinforcement learning, collaborative learning, and learning from demonstrations. Since learning in the real world takes less than a day, it is now possible to learn difficult tasks such as opening a door with a single robot with a 90% success rate.

“Over time, we look forward to expanding the types of tasks they are doing and the buildings we operate, and sharing the latest information on our journey over the coming months and years. “I am,” Brondmo said in his blog. “More excitingly, we’ve shown that we can apply them to new tasks based on algorithms and learning from the door openings, straightening the cafe chairs,” he added.

