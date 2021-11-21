Digitization and M & A in Central and Eastern European Banks





Banking M & A activity is increasing in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). Transaction value in 2020 increased by 46% compared to 2019 to 4.3 billion. And until 2021, large transactions such as the acquisition of small rival UBI Banca by Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolos and the merger of Caixa Bank-Bankia in Spain still favor sector integration and banks in the region. It shows that the industry is ready to be rebuilt.

Undoubtedly, M & A brings many benefits, enabling banks to work together to find efficiency, adopt new technologies, stay competitive and, above all, grow. In fact, the ECB seems to encourage banks to consolidate as a way to deal with overcapacity and low profitability.

However, as this integration trend surges, many banks in the region are suffering from the aftermath of technology. Banks need to quickly integrate not only downstream legacy systems, but also all customer engagement banking layers within tight IT budgets.

Banks often try to focus on merging downstream systems first, but from a technology standpoint, this traditional approach of navigating post-transaction periods may not be the most effective. .. Studies show that there is a negative correlation between M & A activity and customer satisfaction, which can ultimately lead to business losses that are the exact opposite of what you intended.

Backbase offers an alternative, perhaps counter-intuitive approach. Banks need to prioritize external customer experiences, harmonize heterogeneous digital presence, implement a comprehensive engagement banking platform, and enable customers to realize the value of the merger faster.

By doing so, these institutions will face less customer loss and will be able to continue to innovate while working on downstream legacy integration, giving them a significant competitive advantage. ..

Increasing M & A

Bank consolidation is progressing at CEE, and the aftermath of COVID-19, which is expected to have a significant impact on banks’ profitability and capital position, is due to the fact that unscrupulous players will not be able to address such challenges on their own. , May further strengthen M & A activities. ..

Further exacerbating this trend is the pressure from Neobank, which is raising customer expectations for digitization and customization, to meet the disruptive impact of technology and the expectations of today’s digital-first customers. Key needs are two of the main drivers of M & A.

However, as smaller regional banks join forces and larger global players enter these profitable markets, many regional banks are struggling to navigate the necessary technological integrations. ..

Outdated perspective

Banks are now obsessed with the waterfall mindset when it comes to technology and innovation. They want to know, plan, and plan everything many years ago, tend to create big bump grades one at a time, and each implementation and delivery takes about 3-5 years. ..

And the post-transaction period is no exception. In the aftermath of M & A contracts, banks often focus on getting the whole system right. That is, integrate the data layers, clean up the data from both organizations, move to a single platform, and integrate the API layers. Only then do they turn their attention to the outward engagement banking layer.

But in today’s rapidly changing situation, treating the customer experience as a secondary product is a big error for two main reasons.

First, data integration is a long, resource-intensive process that can shut down the innovation engine. This slows down efforts to provide seamless transitions for employees and customers. This leads to customer dissatisfaction and potential business losses, and some studies estimate that up to 10% of banking customers will leave after the merger. In addition, this approach can cause significant friction for employees. Adding more heterogeneous applications and processes to your workload, rather than streamlining, will almost certainly reduce efficiency because you feel that your employees’ authority and value are reduced.

Second, this approach can actually exacerbate existing silos, making it more difficult to introduce changes and further innovate. In fact, following aggressive takeover strategies, banks have focused on back-end integration, resulting in several cases of losing momentum in innovation. Combining different IT architectures with vendor lock-in and huge technical debt distracted us from the really important part of the customer experience.

What is needed is a more agile and iterative approach to innovation, which many banks have not yet mastered.

Outside-in approach

There is a better way to work on technology integration after the merger. Banks should prioritize the engagement banking layer and coordinate different digital presences to ensure that customers do not experience service interruptions as a result of the merger, rather than focusing on downstream systems first.

Why is this important? Banks do not have to accept the decline in customers as the cost of M & A. Banks can achieve long-term success by ensuring that their banking experience is designed around the customer. A solid and stable customer base is, after all, the lifeline of any financial institution.

In addition, this outside-in approach allows the entire technology department to handle multiple issues at the same time, resulting in significantly more efficient business models with many benefits, including:

By allowing innovation to continue as downstream integration progresses, we will ultimately remain competitive as the market continues to evolve. Eliminate friction between both customers and employees. Separating engagement and a digital experience from the data and API tiers allow banks to quickly implement changes that facilitate post-transaction migration for end users. Even if the back-end process that drives integration is not yet resolved, the process that both customers and employees care about will be seamless. Customer and employee satisfaction and retention rates are most vulnerable early in the transition period. Getting these front-end processes right right away is the key to avoiding exhaustion and frustration. Allows banks to remain agile. Technology moves rapidly. By separating the different technology layers from each other, large organizations can quickly adopt new solutions without having to overhaul all layers each time a new technology is brought online.

This approach also has long-term benefits, allowing banks to permanently own the integration process. By decoupling the underlying processes from the system itself, banks own those processes, create digital equity, and keep new technologies (or the entire business) smooth and fast while retaining the same high level of customers. You can lay the foundation for integration. experience. This approach can play a key role in future M & A strategies, mitigating the risks associated with post-M & A integration, ensuring long-term customer engagement continuity, and helping banks beat the competition. We will support you effectively.

This method may not be easy for banks navigating the difficult situation of a merger. But it is certainly the most sustainable way to ensure long-term growth. Over the next decade, possession of advanced engagement banking technology and the associated end-to-end customer experience will clearly enable M & A and growth. Companies adopting this outside-in approach look to the future by demonstrating their value as an innovative disruptor, ultimately a stronger and more attractive player in the market for both customers and future buyers. Can be

About the author: Pierre-Alexandre Boulay, CEE Director, Backbase

