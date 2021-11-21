Warzone World War II Pacific Caldera Map Release Delayed





Warzone’s new Pacific map is lagging behind.

Credit: Activision

The new World War II-themed Warzone map had a second delay, according to some who have insider information.

Officially, a map of the new caldera on the islands of the South Pacific during World War II was scheduled to be released on December 3rd and 4th. Call of Duty Owners: Vanguard has Early Access on the 3rd and everyone else hops in on the 4th.

However, insiders claim that the original unofficial release date was November 23. In any case, neither of these dates currently applies.

Now, with the new Warzone map for Season 1 of Vanguard / Warzone, Vanguard owners will head to Xbox, PlayStation, PC (via Battle.net) on December 8th and everyone else on December 9th. ..

Thankfully, it’s not too late, and it’s better to delay it a few days than to get a buggy release. The complete roadmap for Season 1 is as follows:

Warzone / Vanguard Season 1 Roadmap

Credit: Activision

As you can see, quite a lot of content will be directed to both Warzone and Vanguard next month. Vanguard has already obtained a remake of the classic Map Shipment. This is a small enthusiastic map with short matches and high kill counts. This version is done on a sandy beach and has a lot of climbing upper areas.

I’m 100% ready for a new Warzone map, for example. Verdansk is okay, but I’m sick of it and ready for something a little more colored. Hopefully there will be no further delay before Season 1.

References:

thank you for reading! I would be really happy if you could follow me on social media and YouTube! The following links:

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook. You can support my work at Patreon and sign up for my newsletter at Substack. Subscribe to my YouTube channel here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2021/11/20/new-warzone-wwii-pacific-map-has-been-delayed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos