It was another big week of Nintendo Life and there was a big arrival at Switch. It’s, of course, Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls. We have naturally reviewed for your reading / viewing pleasure. Elsewhere where the GTA Trilogy fallout with digital foundry analysis continued, Animal Crossing continued to offer fun new surprises, Metroid Dread was nominated for GOTY, and the Wii U actually got a new game. Celebrated the anniversary of GameCube and Wii. Huh!

Now it’s time to relax and discuss the weekend game plan. Some members of the Nintendo Life Team have done the following, so please read our entry and then join your own from the comments section. fun!

Gavin Lane, Editor

This week we avoid SwitcheShop almost like a plague. I’ve already succumbed to some cyber deals and couldn’t resist getting Okami again for Switch OLED related reasons, so I really need to get started playing some of the games I bought ..

In fact, Im plans to make further progress through Metroid Dread. I’m guessing me on the way, but I’m meandering over time and looking for extra missile tanks. With such a sophisticated game, Im was a little worried about going back to his previous entry. Samus always takes time to get used to the distinctive Staccato-style movements, but after slipping over the dreads and zipping around, the old game feels slow when viewed again. Still, whadda game.

Tom Whitehead, Deputy Editor-in-Chief

I’ve been checking the e-shop’s wishlist to see if it’s part of a cyber deal. You’ll probably get a Panzer Paladin for a little fun on the weekend. The Rocket League may also be launched just to play the best mode, Heat Seeker.

Elsewhere, you’ll probably continue to play Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta. This is pretty good, but we need to go back to the long journey of Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

I’m still playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons! I was worried that it would fall again because it is wonderful in itself. But this time I’m taking it nicely and slowly! ..

Filler Reynolds, Reviewer

Hello everyone! I’m skipping the latest release, so I don’t have Pokemon this weekend. Instead, I’m jumping into the familiar comforts of Super Mario Odyssey and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze. In terms of pure gameplay, these are just two of the best games on Switch, and they’re fun to play anytime, anywhere.

In Series X, everything is Halo Infinite, Baby. Despite some ongoing issues with progress and overall content, it’s unbelievable how well 343 nailed gameplay. It’s sublime. It is no exaggeration to say that the 343 has been fully redeemed if the campaign provides a powerful story.

Another nice weekend at Switch and the Wii company. I’m still pretty crazy about Gas Gazler Extreme, but I have to find some time to sink into the brilliant Tales of Irons. Geometry Wars: Galaxies reminds me that as I grow older, I have to learn to enjoy the taste of humble pies. If there were companies in both Double Dragon IV and Double Dragon Neon, their glorious physical version arrived.

This week’s game is 1CC Classic Space Moss: Monthly Edition. A great way to spend time while waiting for the resurrection of DoDonPachi next week.

As always, thank you for reading! Please leave a comment below about the weekend game plan.

