PH and SG sign agreement to strengthen ASEAN digital payment cooperation at World FinTech Festival – Manila Bulletin





The Philippines and Singapore have a fintech-based relationship with various cross-border collaborations to strengthen payments in the ASEAN region and provide financial inclusion for overseas Filipino workers (OFW) and small and medium-sized enterprises (MSME). Deepened.

Recent World FinTech Festival Philippines (WFF) 2021 – During the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF), Governor Benjamin Dyokuno of the Central Bank of the Philippines (BSP) and Ravimenon, Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) , Signed the expanded FinTech Innovation Functional Cooperation Agreement. One of the highlights was the collaboration between QR and real-time payment systems in both countries. In a statement after the signing ceremony, Governor Diokuno said: He added that the agreement will enhance safe and efficient cross-border payments through smoother and more seamless international remittances. Menon Managing Director called it a concrete step towards the vision of the ASEAN network of interconnected real-time payment systems. “

The launch of a regional technology platform by MAS will enhance the growth of cross-border transactions in ASEAN. Proxtera enables seamless transactions for SMEs. A non-profit open architecture API Exchange (APIX) that supports ASEAN and global financial innovation and inclusion. Oxygen is APIX’s knowledge and skill-up platform that offers masterclasses from industry experts.

The SFF 2021 debate is shaped by central bank influencers, policy makers, and financial gurus, as well as new transformants. Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief FinTech Officer at MAS, provided MSME with one advantage of this approach. It’s about democratizing unique and valuable content into a special SME Day with a signature knowledge certification program and a skill-up program.

Digital Pilipinas Convenor’s Amor Maclang has expressed support for the enhanced BSP-MAS Cooperation Agreement through a society-wide approach to solving today’s and future technical needs. According to McClan, Digital Philippinus, which helped MAS launch WFF 2021, will continue to serve both BSP and MAS as this agreement is a very important pillar in the technologicalization of our country. increase.

Technology education and certification

Digital Pilipinas is a national movement to solve industry-wide challenges in the Philippines through digitization, certified technology education and the creation of industry sandboxes. With the support of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the partnership between its program Business Without Borders and Proxtera will connect SMEs to a larger ASEAN network. The upcoming Digital Philippines Academy will be hosting educational micro-certification courses on the blockchain. Its academic program, the Incremental Industry-led Technology Education Resource Certification Test Ecosystem (I-ITERATE), features courses on open finance, fintech, and other early technologies.

Using the BSP and MAS models as guides, the sandbox developed by Digital Pilipinas in collaboration with government agencies can accelerate innovation in line with regulatory policies. Digital Philippines partners for this initiative are Proxtera, APIX, and Oxygen.

Safe, secure and fast digital payment

Digital Pilipinas operates plans to technologicalize entrepreneurs through borderless business and connects MSME to international trade. The opening of the ASEAN market to local businesses through digital gateways is in line with BSP-MAS’s renewed cooperation agreement.

The renewed cooperation agreement, built on the pre-2017 agreement between BSP and MAS, also offers opportunities in the tourism, payment and cybersecurity sectors. Raymond Estioco, BSP Director of Payment System Monitoring, said the 2021 agreement will make cross-border payments cheaper, more comprehensive and more transparent. ”

Edna Villa, BSP Assistant Governor, cited another new development. In particular, it is a collaboration between payment innovation and the link between two payment systems, InstaPay in the Philippines and PayNow in Singapore. ”

Brankas CEO Todd Schweitzer explained how the combination of financial access and technology education can improve the lives of poorly serviced Filipinos. This can be beneficial to OFW in their decision as to which insurance product will suit their needs. “

Carmelita Araneta, General Manager of Philippine Payments Management Inc. (PPMI), acknowledged that economic and technological capabilities are beginning to move in Asia. Their P2M (Person-to-Merchant) system is designed to connect with Singapore-based OFW, an Instapay user.

Through the new BSP-MAS digital payment network, OFBank President and CEO Leila Martin acknowledged that OFW can expect a powerful and effective environment to ensure that cross-border payments are secure and fraud-free.

The extended cooperation agreement of BSP-MAS and the new Digital Philippines partnership are expected to trigger more cooperation across ASEAN. As McClan said, they will help speed up cross-border financial transactions between the Philippines and Singapore and advance Philippine industry towards economic integration between ASEAN.

(Top, LR): Benjamin Dyokuno, President of the Central Bank of the Philippines; Ravimenon, Managing Director, Monetary Authority of Singapore. Edna Villa (Middle, LR), Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of the Philippines: Michelle On, a leading business journalist as a host and moderator. Raymond Estioco, Director of the Central Bank of the Philippines, oversees the payment system. Carmelita Araneta, General Manager of Philippine Payment Management Inc. (bottom): Leila Martin, President and CEO of Overseas Philippine Bank. Brankas CEO, Todd Schweitzer; Amor Maclang, Convina, Digital Philippines

