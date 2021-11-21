



South Bend, Indiana The Georgia Institute of Technology, with a sharp drop in injuries, made a 55-0 decision at the 6th Notre Dame University on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia Institute of Technology missed an important snap during the game as some major contributors were unavailable due to injuries such as QB Jeff Sims, DL Jared Ivy, DB Wesley Walker, PK Brent Chimagria ( 3-8) couldn’t keep pace with Notre Dame (10-1). Fighting Irish jumped into a 45-0 half-time lead and won. The defeat was five consecutive victories after the Yellow Jacket started 3-3.

Again, the bright spot in the yellow jacket was the priest. RB Jahmyr Gibbs has achieved a total of 122 multipurpose yards (58 rushes, 64 kickoff returns). Gibbs has surpassed 100 yards in his ninth all-purpose yard in 11 games this season, and is second in the Georgia Institute of Technology’s single-season all-purpose yard list with 1,802 yards this season. He needed 78 yards against Georgia at the season finale next Saturday, breaking Eddie Lee Iburys’ 43-year-old tech single season record of 1,879 yards (set in 1978).

Fill in The Sims, r-Fr. QB Jordan Yates accounted for a total of 116 yards (96 passes, 20 rushes), including a 54-yard career in the third quarter. His total yardage was damaged by being fired six times at 52 yards.

Defensively, Sr. DBTariq Carpenter led all tacklers by 9. Jr. DB Juanyeh Thomas added 8 tackles and a pass breakup.

QB Jack Coan led the way to Notre Dame with two touchdowns at 285 yards and a 15-of-20 pass.

Georgia Institute of Technology will conclude the season next Saturday with an archival and # 1 Georgia at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The kick-off for the 115th edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate is set at noon and the game will be broadcast nationwide on ABC.

Jahmyr Gibbs is No. 2 on the Georgia Institute of Technology’s all-time single-season multipurpose yard list. It became 122 yards at 6 Notre Dame (Photo: Tim Reilly).

Post-match notes

Team note

Georgia Institute of Technology fell to 3-8 during the season with five consecutive losses following a 3-3 start. 6 Notre Dame moved to 10-1. The defeat was 10 straights against the top 10 opponents at Georgia Institute of Technology, with Techwood Drive’s 22-16 Miracle defeating 9th Florida on October 24, 2015. Georgia Institute of Technology has always fallen 6-30-1 against Notre Dame and 3-17 at Notre Dame Stadium.

Individual notes

Georgia Institute of Technology, with fewer injuries, played without some major contributors due to injuries, including QB Jeff Sims, DL Jared Ivy, DB Wesley Walker, and PK Brent Chimagria. RB Jahmyr Gibbs has 122 all-purpose yards (58 rushes, 64 kick-off returns), the ninth in 11 games of the season, and Gibbs has surpassed 100 yards of all-purpose yards. Gibbs has moved from 4th to 2nd place. Georgia Institute of Technology’s All-Time Single Season Multipurpose Yard List, with a season of 1,802 yards. He will need only 78 yards at the season finale next Saturday, but Georgia’s # 1 Eddie Lee Ibelize’s 43-year-old single-season school record of 1,879 yards (set in 1978). Must be broken. QB Jordan Yates 54 Yard Run in the third quarter was a long career (previous: 13 vs. Virginia Tech, November 16, 2019) DL Keyon White, a transfer from Old Dominion, was his first at Georgia Institute of Technology and a priest. I got off to a good start. LB Trenilyas Tatum got off to his first college start. Jordan Dominek, 42, had one of the three Georgia Institute of Technology bags at the 6th Notre Dame on Saturday (Photo: Tim Riley).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/recap-fb-nd-21/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos