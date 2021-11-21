The new DuckDuckGo tool is supposed to prevent apps from tracking Android users





DuckDuckGos’ new tool aims to prevent apps from tracking Android users. This was first reported by Wired. This tool, called App Tracking Protection, is essentially a reduced version of Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature that allows users to opt out of in-app data tracking.

However, the DuckDuckGos tool has not been deployed as part of an update to all Android smartphones, nor is it available as a separate download built into the DuckDuckGos privacy-focused browser app, but it works across the device. In a post on the company’s blog, the company states that the tool blocks trackers identified by other third-party apps.

GIF by DuckDuckGo

If you enable App Tracking Protection, it will run in the background when you use your smartphone. This tool recognizes that your app is trying to send data to a third party tracker and prevents your app from retrieving your information.

DuckDuckGo states that it is continuously working to identify and protect new trackers. That is, the data needs to be kept away from the new trackers that occur. From the DuckDuckGo app, you can also see a real-time view of trackers blocked by the tool and where to send your data.

According to the company, the App Tracking Protection tool is not a virtual private network (VPN), but the device behaves like a virtual private network (VPN). This is because App Tracking Protection uses a local VPN connection. This means it works magically on your smartphone, DuckDuckGo explains in a post. However, App Tracking Protection is different from VPN because it doesn’t route app data through an external server.

Over 96% of the most popular free Android apps have third party trackers

While conducting its own tests, DuckDuckGo discovered that over 96% of the most popular free Android apps have third-party trackers that most users are unaware of. The company also found that 87% of these apps send user data to Google and 68% send data to Facebook.

This tool is currently in beta, but you can join your private waiting list (you don’t have to enter any personal information to join). To sign up, download DuckDuckGo from the Google Play store and open the app.In the privacy section[設定],[アプリ追跡保護]Click in the order of. From there,[プライベートウェイティングリストに参加]Choose. According to DuckDuckGo, this feature is gradually being introduced to more people every week.

As Wired points out, DuckDuckGo clearly doesn’t have the ability to change the internal configuration of Android devices like Google does. So the DuckDuckGos tool can’t completely replace Apple yet. The same is true if you combine the DuckDuckGos blocker with the privacy settings already on your Android device. Apple’s rigorous App Tracking Transparency tool is reported to essentially eradicate the iPhone’s advertising system, resulting in a $ 10 billion cost to social platforms.

In response to Apple’s tracking tools, Google has begun to make it more difficult for apps to collect data about users by restricting users from accessing ad identities after users opt out of tracking. rice field. Android’s looser policies may be more suitable for apps, but built-in privacy protection is still inadequate for Apple.

