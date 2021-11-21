It doesn’t seem to make sense to wait for Cyberpunk 2077 to hit the Xbox Game Pass





Cyberpunk 2077

CDPR

Even before it was announced, the Cyberpunk 2077 seemed to be heading for the Xbox Game Pass at some point. He signed a marketing deal with Xbox and used the Smart Delivery brand to talk about free next-generation upgrades. Also, there was a rumor that it could be started with Game Pass.

It didn’t, and then the conversation changed. Later, the idea was that the troubled Cyberpunk 2077 would appear on the Game Pass as a way to expand the player base. Entering the second year of game release, it’s still a common theory. Many speculated that Cyberpunk 2077 would be featured on the Xbox video this week and will be added to the Game Pass in 2022.

No, no.

This latest speculation finally chimes the CDPR itself. Heres Radek Grabowski, CDPR’s Global PR Director, shattered this long-standing idea.

So there are no plans for the Xbox Game Pass, and Im shouldn’t be too surprised to hear this. CDPR has previously stated that it is interested in long-term sales of Cyberpunk 2077, and sales and the Xbox Game Pass are not really linked. The idea is that Microsoft will either pay enough to offset the loss of sales from the free sale of the game, or introduce other revenue-promoting mechanisms to make money from features such as DLC and microtransactions. .. Currently, Cyberpunk 2077 has neither.

Cyberpunk is preparing for the next generation release of the game in the first quarter of 2022. So, in that case, the Game Pass feature doesn’t make much sense because you’re trying to sell an actual copy of the game. Not long ago, in my theory, I could only see cyberpunk move to the Game Pass when there was finally a paid extension that people could buy in addition to the base game. It should happen sometime in 2022, but there is no fixed release window yet. Still, given this new statement, the Game Pass is unlikely.

So the crowd, who inevitably waited to get Cyberpunk 2077 when it came to the Game Pass, saw it listed somewhere between $ 10 and $ 25 and sell it now. You may want to consider doing it. Keep in mind that the purchase of that last generation console comes with a free upgrade to the next generation version of the game. On Xbox, it’s done using Smart Delivery. That said, if you own a PS5 or Xbox Series X, you may have a better first impression and may wait to play until the next generation version is released.

Generally speaking, as the Xbox Game Pass becomes a large, original platform, we’ll see major third-party game launches and transitions from adding to the Xbox Game Pass. As Destiny 2 and all its extensions went away, Outriders complained about the loss of sales due to the launch there. And now, cyberpunk doesn’t seem to have stepped into that territory. Not to mention the many bad things about the Game Pass, but I think it’s like a recent trend.

