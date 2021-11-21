U.S. Climate Pledge Faces Senate Testing With Global Impact





After discussing climate negotiations at the UN negotiations in Washington (AP) Scotland, the Biden administration is now testing whether the split US can walk the climate walk. ..

The House of Representatives passed about $ 2 trillion in social policy and climate bills on Friday. This includes $ 555 billion for cleaner energy, but it’s almost certain that the Senate will change the bill. What ultimately appears in the climate part of the bill will have a lasting impact on the United States and all its neighbors on the planet, a promised share that the United States will keep climate damage at levels that are not disastrously worse than it is today. Helps you decide if you want to.

The problem is to deal with the next storm as soon as you deal with one of these storms that occur so often, said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. Six years leading the world’s oil hub in the Gulf of Texas.

Turner was one of the dozens of mayors promoting investment in climate as a bystander at the UN conference in Glasgow. After years of storm deaths due to tropical floods and intensifying hurricanes, Houston’s inhabitants froze to record numbers this year in a swaying polar vortex.

And for our vulnerable community … where people have already reached their limits, it’s going down a bit, Turner said.

In the Senate, it seems certain that Democratic Senator Joe Manchin from the Coal State of West Virginia will demand cost savings and the strict rules of the Chamber of Commerce will force significant changes to the bill. .. It can cause new controversies between party centrists and moderates and take weeks to resolve.

If Biden’s package goes through, its impact on clean energy sources and technology is Biden’s goal for the United States to more accurately and astoundingly halve fossil fuel emissions by the end of the last decade. This means that halving a certain amount of carbon is likely to be missed by 5%. Carbon dioxide emitted by the United States by 2030 compared to 2005 levels.

This was explained by climate scientist and energy analyst Zeke Hausfeather, according to modeling by researchers such as Princeton University.

But if Biden’s bill fails in Congress, the United States will be far more embarrassed by its emission-cutting promises, 20%, academic modeling shows.

According to Housefeather, the power of the market to make renewables cheaper than ever will help bring the United States a lot.

But because the promises behind it have been broken, it will be difficult for the United States to “convince countries such as China and India to carry out climate change efforts … we promise ourselves. If you can’t do it, director House Feather says at the Breakthrough Institute Research Center.

The United States is the world’s largest emitter of coal, natural gas, and oil smoke, changing the atmosphere and heating the planet over time. China, which relies on coal-fired power plants, is currently the largest emitter, and India, the second largest in the United States with a rapidly growing population and dependence on coal, is poised to overtake both in the coming decades. ..

In Glasgow, Bangladesh’s climate negotiator, Kuamlulu Choudhry, is a large polluter in the United States and other large-scale polluters to make the rapid and significant reductions needed to keep him and other lowland countries on the water. I’ve been fighting for many years.

After decades of US climate policy replacing the party of the next administration, Chowdhury was eager for Congress to conclude an agreement.

Under your national law, if it was enshrined, it would help, Chowdhury said. At climate change conferences, leaders make promises and promises, but they are not fulfilled. The promise was made, but it was only broken. “

The most abrupt US climate change of all was due to the Trump administration. It separated the United States from the Paris Agreement, delayed offshore wind projects, and facilitated oil and gas exploration and drilling. It canceled the Obama administration’s project aimed at promoting clean energy and discouraging coal.

Many Republicans in Congress are now moving forward to claim the midpoint of the climate between Trump and Biden. Its declining popularity casts doubt on the continuation of Democratic power in Washington.

In a conservative Caucus founded by Utah Republican John Curtis, Republicans say they know how to keep voters away from fossil fuels, especially advocating a climate policy to continue using natural gas. ..

They emphasize trees and carbon capture technologies that have not yet been developed to scale, in order to recover climate-harmful emissions.

We know that emissions need to be reduced. Curtis will have a panel with other US lawmakers in Glasgow to have a thoughtful conversation about how we work on it. And I think it’s a new place for us.

Another U.S. withdrawal on climate change efforts meets Biden’s emission reduction targets, depending on whether the next Republican government, such as Mr. Trump, is willing to oppose efforts to reduce fossil fuel use. Featherhouse said it could push the country back a few more percent.

But I think the bigger impact … is due to the lack of global leadership on this issue and the (quite justified) impression that US commitments shouldn’t be trusted, he said. Said in the email.

