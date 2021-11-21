Global travel industry stakeholders want faster innovation-news





He also mentioned how innovative practices helped provide better returns in other sectors, and how such practices would benefit the hospitality sector as well.

The recent World Tourism Forum (WTF) International Festival in Andermatt, Switzerland, brings together prominent stakeholders in the industry as the tourism and hospitality sector shows signs of a positive global recovery. We aimed to discuss and discuss a wide range of topics. It is related to building on this momentum.

The progress-themed event focused on innovation, sustainability, and the role of startups in helping the sector avoid traditional business models in many sessions.

The Tourism Executive Roundtable, held on the final day of the event, was attended by Puneet Chatwal, CEO of Indian Hotels Company Limited, Adam Sacks, President of Tourism Economics, Christine Demen Meier, Managing Director of Les Roches, and Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of Twenty14 Holdings. bottom. Conduct constructive dialogue on key issues and opportunities in the sector.

The roundtable highlights the need for the tourism and hospitality sector to innovate for the future, and Ahamed, recently appointed to the WTF Advisory Board, is a stakeholder in the industry, from asset owners to operators. Pointed out the need for. , Travel agencies and other important links in the travel supply chain. To find a common foundation for adopting technology-driven innovation at a faster pace.

He also mentioned how innovative practices helped provide better returns in other sectors, and how such practices would benefit the hospitality sector as well.

Chhatwal expressed hope that the sector could find the right answer in challenging its basic business model if it were to position itself more responsibly on climate change and sustainability issues. ..

Meanwhile, Christine said the industry needs to take responsibility for positioning itself in order to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

The debate also focuses on recovery from the crisis and resource depletion in the industry, especially the importance of better handling of skilled talent, so that the sector is as promising as investors as future talents and job seekers. I made it visible.

Founded in 2008, the World Tourism Forum is the world’s most coveted tourism platform, where top international decision makers in industry, government, academia and finance collaborate with the next generation on future challenges. increase.

The next WTF rally will be held in December in New Delhi, India.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/kt-network/global-travel-industry-stakeholders-call-for-faster-innovation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos