Amazon’s Face-to-face Cloud Training Skills Center is also for other companies

Entering the new Amazon Web Services Skills Center is like stepping into a tech museum. Among its exhibits are a rotating Earth-shaped screen that displays images of planets and weather patterns, an interactive “smart home” model, and a table full of small robotic vehicles trained by machine learning.

This space is not a costly on-site server, but an increasingly popular and practical application of cloud computing where enterprise technology operations are performed in data centers managed by Amazon or other cloud enterprises. Designed to introduce you to your visitors. AWS wants the center to be interested in the potential careers in the industry.

Located on Amazon’s headquarters campus in Seattle, Washington, the Skills Center, which will be open to the public on November 22, is the company’s first facility. This is part of AWS’s larger effort to train 29 million people worldwide with cloud computing by 2025 last year.

This is also one of the first major announcements made by new AWS CEO Adam Seripsky after taking over from Andy Jassy, ​​who was promoted to Amazon CEO when Jeff Bezos left the post in July. I have.

The Skill Center will be a free and accessible space for anyone who wants to learn more about cloud computing, what it is, what applications are … everything that shows the true breadth of the cloud. And importantly, Seripsky told CNN Business in an exclusive interview prior to the opening of the center.

“Overall, there is a dramatic need for digital skills, especially cloud skills, which is part of a very broad range of efforts,” he said. “We will invest hundreds of millions of dollars to provide that training to tens of millions of people around the world.”

The company refused to disclose the exact amount, which is a major investment in free training primarily for people who become employees of other companies. However, it is very important to AWS business because of the significant talent gaps that can prevent potential customers from adopting cloud technology.

Maureen Lonergan, Vice President of AWS Training and Certification, said: “That’s why we’re not just training new people in the cloud, we’re working with our customers to turn traditional IT staff into cloud-savvy individuals.”

The surge in demand for cloud computing during the pandemic created a talent gap. However, AWS, a longtime cloud industry leader, faces fierce competition from rivals such as Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. This means that Seripsky needs to work as the new leader of the unit.

Amazon is best known for e-commerce, but its cloud unit has long been the biggest money-maker. In the last quarter, AWS accounted for nearly 56% of the company’s total net revenue and currently boasts a revenue execution rate of approximately $ 64 billion.

“The cloud is actually one of the most innovative technological changes of our generation,” said the company, which started at AWS early in the department and before running the data visualization company Tableau for five years. Selipsky, who spent 11 years, said. “It sounds like a big statement, but when you think about it, when was the last time you rented a DVD or incurred late fees? Netflix changed it all by streaming, and that happens on AWS … No matter what sector you look at, or what application you look at, data centers that companies build, operate, invest and stress are becoming less and less running in places like AWS. I am. “

At the Skills Center, Amazon invites students, unemployed, or others looking for a career change in the Seattle community to better understand what cloud computing is and why it’s important. I am planning. For example, it enables real-time mobile games over the Internet. From there, visitors interested in career opportunities in this area may have access to free technology and cloud basic courses at the center and may be directed to other AWS training resources. The company wants tens of thousands of people to visit the center to explore and take classes each year.

As part of Thursday’s announcement, the company also announced that it will add about 60 free digital cloud computing training and certification courses to Amazon.com. We also have access to the Re / Start program, a 12-week free training course to prepare for entry-level work in cloud computing, from 25 cities in 12 countries in 2020 to 95 in 38 countries in the end. It is expanding to more cities. According to Lonergan, the company plans to open more skill centers around the world starting next year.

The company also wants to reach people who have had difficulty accessing the role of technology. Skill centers and training programs are free and are intended for people with no technology experience. The company also plans to partner with a local workforce development agency in Seattle to bring people from different backgrounds to the facility. That effort could help increase the diversity of the cloud computing space, which is still distorting whites and men, like the world of larger technology. According to the latest employee data report, Amazon’s global corporate staff consisted of nearly 69% male and 47% white employees in 2020.

“Our customers are very diverse, who they are, their use cases and their industries, and the companies in which they do business are very diverse, unless we are equal. It’s hard to imagine that we can provide what we really need. There is diversity, “said Seripsky.

