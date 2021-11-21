Google may fix iMessage chat for iPhone and Android users





If you’ve ever sent a text message with an Android user, the message “Jason laughed” or “Romans liked” knows who’s conversation could quickly go too far. .. As soon as an Android user joins a group conversation, Apple’s iMessage reaction will turn into a text prompt so you never miss what’s happening.

This is subject to change in future Google message updates. According to 9to5Google, which delved into the APK of the beta version (10.7) of the app’s APK, Google used expressions such as “like,” “emphasis,” and “laughed” as “ios_reaction_classification” and “iPhone reaction:” Changed to “Display”. “Emoji” and “ios_reactions_mapping”.

It’s not entirely clear how the new reaction will work, but it seems that Google is using Google Messages to change the way reactions are transposed by Android phones. Based on 9to5Google’s understanding, messages are tagged with heart emoji instead of “likes” and you don’t have to repeat the entire message. Rather, the appropriate emoji will appear below the original message, similar to what it does for iPhone users.

Indeed, there are many unknowns here. First, this feature may not be released. Second, we don’t know exactly what Google is doing here, so we need to make sure it works. And it could be, strictly speaking, the Google messaging feature on the device that doesn’t change what iPhone users see on the other side.

But for the first time in a few years, Google seems to realize that Android users send a lot of text messages with iPhone users and the experience isn’t good. Apple hasn’t tried to change the way iMessages works to accommodate Android users, so Google could finally put the problem in their hands.

Michael Simon has covered Apple since the iPod was iWalk. His obsession with technology dates back to IBM Thinkpad, the first PC with a lift-up keyboard to replace the drive. He is still waiting for it to come back in style tbh.

