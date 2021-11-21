BMW Group Intercultural Innovation Award was awarded by an Indian NGO





Dubai [UAE]/ Gurgaron (Haryana) [India], November 20 (ANI / BusinessWire India): The BMW Group and the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) award 10 organizations from 10 countries the Intercultural Innovation Award (IIA) for their outstanding social efforts. bottom. One of the prestigious award winners is from India – MITTI Social Initiative Foundation.

The award ceremony was held last night at Expo 2020 in Dubai, with a margin of Tolerance and Comprehensive Theme Week and International Day for Tolerance.

Mitti Cafe is a sustainable and comprehensive chain of cafes that provides hands-on training and employment for adults with physical and intellectual disabilities. Organizational outreach initiatives help raise awareness of inclusion and the rights of persons with disabilities.

Throughout India, Mitti Cafe is managed by hundreds of adults with special needs who have served more than 5 million meals in just four years. Through Carnamir, the organization’s staff provide low-cost, high-quality nutrition to homeless and day laborers from mobile cafes.

“The Cross-Cultural Innovation Awards honor people and projects that promote diversity, tolerance and inclusion in a particularly creative way. These are the values ​​that move us forward as a society and as a company. We are convinced that we need unity. That stands for BMW Group. In collaboration with UNAOC, we are making a meaningful contribution to the respectful dialogue. ” Ilka Horstmeier, a member of the board of directors of AG, director of human resources and labor relations, and award patron, said.

The award ceremony was also attended by Ream Ebrahim al-Hashimy, Minister of International Cooperation in the United Arab Emirates and Managing Director of the 2020 Dubai International Exposition.

“As the Cross-Cultural Innovation Award celebrates its 10th anniversary, the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and the BMW Group will strengthen a grassroots initiative to deepen cross-cultural dialogue and understanding, resulting in a more comprehensive global community. We look forward to continuing this growing collaboration between UNAOC and the private sector, which amplifies the work of social innovators around the world. And strengthening. It is their commitment and visionary thinking that has given such value and influence to the UNAOC-BMW Group’s partnership, “said the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC). Representative Miguel Angel Moratinos said.

Diversity and Understanding – For a strong civil society around the world.

The BMW Group and the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) have promoted cross-cultural understanding and strengthened civil society for the past decade through the Cross-Cultural Innovation Awards. This year, 1,100 organizations from 120 countries applied for the open call. With the support of international judges, 10 organizations were selected from 10 countries: Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Sri Lanka and Switzerland.

Winners will each receive US $ 20,000 in financial support. We also receive professional guidance from the BMW Group, UNAOC and Accenture, a consulting firm. In particular, selected organizations will benefit from the support of business and strategic projects and will be members of a cross-cultural leader network that connects professionals and professionals around the world.

Yesterday’s award ceremony was hosted by UNAOC Senior Representative Miguel Angel Moratinos and BMW AG Board of Directors Director of Human Resources and Labor Relations and Award Patron Ilka Horstmeier.

Since its inception, the Cross-Cultural Innovation Award has been awarded to 71 organizations and the project has reached more than 5 million people worldwide. The BMW Group and the Alliance of Civilizations have only recently agreed to continue their partnership.

Winner:

MITTI Social Initiative Foundation – MITTI Cafe Inclusion (India) including all meals.

MITTI Cafe operates an “inclusion cafe” for people with disabilities. MITTI Cafe raises awareness of inclusion and provides a safe workplace for people with disabilities by facilitating interaction. Details: https: //interculturalinnovation.org/mitti-cafe-inclusion-with-every-meal/

Change International Initiative – International Trust Building (Switzerland).

The International Trust Building program provides resources to help communities, tackle and overcome conflict problems in times of conflict and social turmoil. For example, board games were developed for Indonesian youth who are vulnerable to radical groups. More information: https: //interculturalinnovation.org/international-trustbuilding/

La Cana, Productos Con Causa – Weaving a Better Future (Mexico).

La Cana is a non-profit organization that promotes fair working conditions and vocational training for women in prisons. La Cana enables these women to produce high quality handmade products and earn money from crime. Details: https: //interculturalinnovation.org/knitting-a-better-future-la-cana/

Mediterranean Youth Foundation – Dialogue on Human Fraternity Documents (Egypt).

This project is the world’s first interreligious youth dialogue. Workshops will be used to enable young people to implement the concept of “human fraternity” in their communities to combat hate speech, radicalism and intolerance. More information: https: //interculturalinnovation.org/dialogue-on-the-human-fraternity-document/

Peacegeeks Society – Arrival Advisor (Canada).

Arrival advisors provide refugees and immigrants with reliable information on asylum applications and immigration processes in Canada. This app provides all the information a beginner needs. Once downloaded, you can access all resources anonymously and offline. Details: https: //interculturalinnovation.org/arrival-advisor-peacegeeks-society/

Place Network – Emerging Leader (France).

Launched in 2017, the PLACE Network provides a platform for refugees, asylum seekers and migrants to make success stories visible and motivate them to actively participate in the social life of their employers. This project focuses on the cultural, social and economic benefits of migration for society. More information: https: //interculturalinnovation.org/emerging-leaders-place-network/

Politicalization! Citizen Education Institute-Politicalization! Ambassador Program: Promote the empowerment of citizens of all (Brazil).

Politicalization since 2018! The Ambassador Program has shared knowledge, training opportunities and educational experiences with young people who want to participate in the political life of the community. Citizenship workshops train young people to become political and social leaders. More information: https: //interculturalinnovation.org/politize-ambassadors-program/

Spielen in der Stadt – Always remember and never forget (Germany).

Never Forget is a joint project between Spielen in der Stadt eV (Playing in the City) and the Munich National Center for Socialist History Documentation. Schoolchildren find new ways to interact with Munich’s national socialist past through creative films, dance theaters and performance formats. More information: https: //interculturalinnovation.org/always-remember-never-forget/

Street Project Foundation-Creative Youth Boot Camp: Art for Social Transformation (Nigeria).

Creative Youth Boot Camp brings together young people from over 200 ethnic groups in Nigeria to become creative. Performing arts are used as a means of dealing with and countering social conflicts. The stories of the young people will be the script for the plays and radio dramas they produce together. More information: https: //interculturalinnovation.org/creative-youth-booth-camp/

Strengthening Youth Leadership Groups – SMART Supporters: For Effective Dialogue to Address Grassroots Conflicts (Sri Lanka).

The Youth Leadership Collective is a youth community engaged in community development activities across all ethnic and religious lines in Sri Lanka since 2013. The SMARTAdvocatesProgram trains people to take action against hateful comments and false information on social media platforms. More information: https: //interculturalinnovation.org/smart-advocates-sylc/

BMW Group

The BMW Group is the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles under the BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad brands, providing premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group’s production network consists of 31 production and assembly plants in 15 countries. The company has a global sales network with representatives in more than 140 countries.

In 2020, the BMW Group achieved worldwide sales of more than 2.3 million cars and more than 169,000 motorcycles. Profit before tax for fiscal year 2020 was € 5,222 million and sales were € 98.99 billion. As of December 31, 2020, the company employs 120,726 people worldwide.

Long-term thinking and responsible behavior have been central to the BMW Group’s financial success. The company sets out a vision for the future very early on, with sustainability and resource conservation consistently at the center of its approach, from supply chain and production to the end of all product use stages.

United Nations Alliance of Civilizations

The Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) is the initiative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to improve understanding and cooperation between countries and people across cultures and religions, and to counter the forces that promote polarization and radicalism. Is aimed at.

UNAOC was founded in 2005 under the auspices of the United Nations, led by the Government of Spain and the Government of Turkey. In January 2019, Miguel Angel Moratinos became UNAOC’s senior representative, replacing Nacil Abdulaziz al-Nacelle, the successor to Jorge Sampaio.

UNAOC maintains a global network of partners such as states, international organizations, regional organizations, civil society groups, foundations and the private sector to improve intercultural relationships between different countries and communities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/ani-press-releases/bmw-group-intercultural-innovation-award-won-by-indian-ngo-mitti-social-initiative-foundation/769254/

